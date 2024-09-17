Couple Looks To Help Community Through Clean Homes

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Josh and Wendy Dodson

Husband and Wife Duo Bring Home Clean Heroes' Top-Notch Service to Northern OKC

EDMOND, OK, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Home Clean Heroes, the household cleaning franchise known for its mission of supporting first responders, is excited to announce its newest location in the Sooner state. Home Clean Heroes of Edmond/OKC opened earlier this month, owned and operated by Josh and Wendy Dodson.

Home Clean Heroes offers a new standard of professional, safe, reliable service that raises the bar of the industry as a whole. Home Clean Heroes is committed to providing refreshingly simple scheduling with a dedicated team of“grime-fighters” who will make lives easier for local families.

The entrepreneur team of Josh and Wendy Dodson were searching for an opportunity to take control of their work/life balance and be their own bosses while building a future for their family. Josh oversees the daily operations while Wendy, armed with over a decade of experience in advertising, will handle marketing duties. The couple knows what it means to dedicate their service as Josh has spent over 14 years in the National Guard. While looking for a business that fits their needs, the Dodsons say Home Clean Heroes checked off what they were looking for.

“I've always been in customer service, I have a background in education and I'm in the military,” Josh says,“so with all those things combined we just want to be a trustworthy source to offer a quality service for people. One of Home Clean Heroes' motto's is, 'we'll save you from cleaning and save your time. I want to be that person to help people out through cleaning their homes.”

“As longtime residents of Edmond, Josh and Wendy are passionate about giving back to the community,“said Joe Delatte, president of Home Clean Heroes.“Home Clean Heroes is the perfect way for them to combine their entrepreneurial spirit with their dedication to service and we are excited to help them grow in Oklahoma.”

Home Clean Heroes donates a portion of every cleaning to first responders as part of its Heroes First initiative. Customers also have a chance to round up or add a nominal donation to the cause during each cleaning.

For more information, please visit / or call 405-363-4630.

ABOUT HOME CLEAN HEROES:

Home Clean Heroes is a fast growing, Virginia-based home cleaning franchise company with 18 locations across the country. They support local first responders with every home that they clean. Part of Buzz Franchise Brands, an experienced, financially strong franchisor, Home Clean Heroes is committed to providing convenient, customizable and trustworthy home cleaning services, as well as giving back to the real heroes: first responders.

The brand's Heroes First initiative is a national partnership with the First Responder's Children's Foundation, a national philanthropic organization with a 20-year legacy, in which the brand donates $1 of every recurring or one-time service fee collected, among other programs.

Home Clean Heroes has earned recognition from Entrepreneur in 2023 and 2022 as an Emerging Franchise, Franchise Gator as one of the Fastest Growing Franchises and as a Top Emerging Franchise of 2021 and by Franchise Connect Magazine as one of the Top 100 Home Service Franchise Opportunities. For more information, visit

