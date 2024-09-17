The Verve Celebrity Softball Classic Raises Mental Health Awareness For Veterans, First Responders And Their Families

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

2024 Verve Celebrity Softball Classic Logo

The 10th Anniversary event 10/5 at Riders Field in Frisco, TX is a rousing family-friendly affair for everyone.

- Kiran "Raj" RajBhandaryFRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- All eyes are converging on Frisco, Texas, as anticipation builds for the Verve 2024 Celebrity Softball Classic, presented by tree3, celebrating its 10th anniversary. This year's event promises to be bigger and more impactful than ever as it aligns with Mental Health Awareness Month, taking place on October 5, 2024 at Riders Field. The Celebrity Softball Classic unites athletes, celebrities, musicians, and veterans from across the nation to raise funds and awareness for mental health and other critical causes.With a focus on mental health, the Verve 2024 Celebrity Softball Classic seeks to support veterans, first responders, and their families who often face invisible challenges related to mental wellness. Attendees can expect an action-packed evening filled with a home run derby, a thrilling softball game, and a spectacular fireworks display. Gates open at 5:00 p.m., allowing fans to immerse themselves in the excitement and visit the family-friendly Fan Fest area, complete with autograph opportunities, memorabilia, and more. Proceeds from the event will go to a variety of charitable organizations that support mental health and wellness services.The star-studded lineup includes household names such as Terrell Owens (NFL), Michael Irvin (NFL Super Bowl Champion), Eric Nelsen (actor/1883 Yellowstone prequel), Derek Holland (MLB), Nancy Liebermann (WNBA Player and Coach), Phil Coke (MLB World Series Winner), Trinidad James (RAP musician), and many more. With this exciting mix of talent and sportsmanship, the event promises a night of entertainment for a great cause.Mental Health Awareness is front and center this year, reflecting the event's commitment to supporting veterans, first responders, and their families, many of whom face ongoing challenges with PTSD, depression, anxiety, and other mental health issues. Participating charities include:Bob Woodruff Foundation – Supporting veterans and families through health and wellness initiatives, including mental health.Back Home Patriots – Assisting veterans with emotional and psychological challenges as they reintegrate into civilian life.Adaptive Training Foundation – Promoting both physical and mental resilience for veterans and individuals with disabilities.Helping a Hero – Provides veterans free custom homes for long-term physical and mental wellness.Empower the Veterans – Addressing the mental health needs of veterans as part of a comprehensive support system.Last year's event raised over $450,000, with a goal of surpassing $750,000 in 2024 to support these and other organizations dedicated to mental health and veterans' services."We're incredibly excited about this year's 10th-anniversary event. Not only are we bringing together an extraordinary lineup of celebrities, but we're also raising awareness for the importance of mental health services, particularly for our veterans and first responders," says Verve CEO Tim "TK" Klund. "This co-ed spectacle will bring together athletes, musicians, actors, and reality TV stars for a fun and meaningful evening of competition, all to benefit those who serve our country and communities."Kiran "Raj" RajBhandary, President of Verve Systems LLC, adds: "Mental health is at the heart of what we do, and as someone who has personally experienced the loss of a loved one in service, I know how important it is to provide support. This event is about bringing people together for a greater cause, that helps veterans, first responders, and families thrive, even in the face of adversity."For those unable to attend, donations can be made online at celebritysoftballclassic or by texting CSCTX to 53555.For full event details, including team rosters and ticket sales, visit:About Verve Systems, LLCVerve Systems, LLC is a veteran-owned incubator of human performance product companies, specializing in wellness and performance enhancement for athletes and military service members. Their products include spray vitamins, and oxygen-enhancing mouthpieces. Learn more at:About tree3Tree3 is an ECommerce platform that helps individuals and businesses create customized storefronts, connecting consumers to a world of brands through a single checkout experience. Launch your storefront today atAbout Helping a HeroHelping a Hero is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization providing adapted homes and support services for severely injured veterans. Learn more at:About Back Home PatriotsBack Home Patriots bridges the divide in America by sharing heartfelt stories of veterans and helping with home improvement projects.

Richard Harmer

uncom

...a

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.