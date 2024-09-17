IRS Advance Notice By IRS Solutions Named As CPA Practice Advisor 2024 Tax And Technology Innovation Award Finalist

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) VALENCIA, Calif., Sept. 17, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - IRS Solutions® announces that its cutting-edge feature, IRS Advance NoticeTM (IAN), has been named a finalist for the CPA Practice Advisor 2024 Tax and Innovation Award. The revolutionary new tracks and alerts their members to IRS transcript changes, streamlining tax resolution, improving client service, and offering steady, year-round income for tax professionals.







Image caption: IRS Solutions.

Transformative Technology Nominated for an Important Industry Honor

CPA Practice Advisor 2024 Tax and Technology Innovation Award finalist status recognizes IAN's role in transforming the tax industry by offering tax professionals unprecedented early insights into IRS actions. CPA Practice Advisor says,“By empowering accountants with foresight and efficiency, IRS Advance Notice is not just improving individual practices-it is elevating the entire accounting profession. This tool represents a paradigm shift in how tax professionals approach IRS interactions, setting a new benchmark for proactive, client-centered service in the digital age.”

Four key features were cited that drove the selection committee's decision:

Advanced algorithms use real-time transcript analysis to anticipate IRS actions.Continuous monitoring of client IRS transcripts reduces the risk of oversights.Transforming reactive practices into proactive strategies enables tax pros to address potential issues before they escalateIAN is setting a new standard in the field of accounting by delivering alerts an average of two weeks before official IRS communications.

IRS Solutions' Managing Partner, Suzanne Stone, emphasizes the transformative potential of IAN:“This tool is about more than just efficiency; it's about elevating the entire accounting profession. By empowering tax professionals to stay ahead of IRS actions, we're setting a new standard in client service and tax management.”

As CPA Practice Advisor noted,“IRS Advance Notice stands at the forefront of accounting technology, embodying innovation, efficiency, and excellence in tax management. IAN's user-friendly design allows for seamless integration into existing workflows. The system provides comprehensive guidance on implementation and optimal usage, ensuring firms can maximize the tool's potential.”

How IRS Advance Notice Works

Included with every IRS Solutions membership, IRS Advance Notice is a revolutionary tool that peers into the IRS system to detect and alert Members to updates on client transcripts, often weeks before any official notifications are sent out. The software's predictive analytics and automated vigilance allow tax professionals to proactively manage client issues, reducing manual oversight and saving significant time.

After a simple, one-time setup, members securely connect to the IRS Transcript Delivery System (TDS) through a proprietary and agency-approved integration, then select from a list of IRS transaction codes they want to be notified about. In addition, weekly transcript updates are fed directly into a client's profile and if requested an email is sent to the member.

Adding transcript monitoring with IAN creates an additional year-round revenue stream and cultivates long-term business relationships by positioning tax pros as trusted advisors.

Enrolled Agent Emily VanCamp uses IAN at Carmona Financial Assistants and is happy with the outcome.“We have had lots of interested people signing up for IAN since we started introducing it,” she says.“[My boss] thinks we can realistically expect a 20-30% revenue increase by implementing a full-scale IAN plan this year.”

Transforming the Industry

Measurable impacts as cited by the selection committee included:



Improved Client Satisfaction : Firms report up to a 40% increase in client retention rates.

Expanded Revenue : Top-performing firms experiencing increases of more than $300,000 annually. Increased Efficiency : Members save an average of 10 hours per week on compliance monitoring, allowing them to focus on providing higher-value services to their clients.

David Stone concludes,“We are so proud to be named a CPA Practice Advisor 2024 Tax and Technology Innovation Award finalist. This honor validates the impact IAN is having on our industry. It recognizes the dedication our team has put into developing a tool that makes life easier for tax professionals and offers peace of mind to their clients.”

About the CPA Practice Advisor 2024 Tax and Technology Innovation Award

Now in its 21st year, the CPA Practice Advisor Tax and Technology Innovation Award is a prestigious industry distinction recognizing cutting-edge technologies that advance the profession of accounting. It honors solutions that increase efficiency and profitability within accounting firms by enhancing workflow, improving accessibility, and fostering better collaboration. Five products are named as winners and up to five additional products are selected as finalists annually. To qualify, products must be 2 years old or newer or have been significantly enhanced during that period. The award committee is comprised of the CPA Practice Advisor staff and Editorial Advisory Board, along with a coast-to-coast array of accounting specialists and industry thought leaders.

IRS Solutions' CEO, David Stone, co-founded IRS Solutions with his wife Suzanne in 2011. The former IRS Agent says,“Our mission has always been to equip tax professionals with the tools they need to create steady, year-round income while providing proactive client service. We are incredibly proud to see IRS Advance Notice recognized as a game-changer by CPA Practice Advisor.”

About IRS Solutions

IRS Solutions is a leading tax resolution software designed by tax professionals for tax professionals. Offering a comprehensive suite of tools including IRS Advance Notice, automated analysis, and a secure client portal, IRS Solutions is dedicated to transforming the way tax professionals work and serve their clients. Learn more at .

MULTIMEDIA:

VIDEO (Vimeo):

LOGO link for media:

News Source: IRS Solutions Software