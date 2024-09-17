Huntington Bank Announces Mike Maeser As New Regional President In Minnesota

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Bank taps Twin Cities veteran, Huntington Private leader to lead region

The Huntington National Bank announced today that Mike Maeser has been named regional president in Minnesota, effective immediately. He steps into the role following an extensive career in the services industry, including the last three years in the Minneapolis-St. Paul as area leader for the Huntington Private Bank.

"Progress in Minnesota is an important piece of Huntington's strategy, and we know we will continue to grow our business here and win new customers in the years to come," said Christian Corts, Regional Banking Director at Huntington. "Since we entered Minnesota in 2021, we've built an experienced team of bankers across business and consumer banking, mortgage lending, and wealth management – all of which have shown success. We're thrilled that Mike will be leading our efforts in this important state."

Maeser joined Huntington's Private Bank as the Minneapolis-St. Paul area leader in August 2021. In this role, he

has served as a leader on

Huntington's Private Bank Operating Committee and has had responsibility for Minnesota and

the company's

Illinois, Wisconsin, and Colorado, southern Ohio, Indiana, and Florida markets, as well as future expansion into new markets.

Prior to joining Huntington, Maeser was the longtime leader of Wells Fargo's wealth-management business in the Twin Cities and in surrounding states. He also worked at Citicorp Investment Services where he served as a regional sales manager. Mike has been in the financial services industry for more than 30 years.



"I'm honored and excited to take on this incredible opportunity and to lead this amazing Minnesota team," said Maeser. "We've made impressive progress in the last three years, and I'm confident that we can continue to grow our market share by not only winning new customers, but also deepening our relationships with those we already serve here in Minnesota."

Maeser and his wife Mary are lifelong Twin Cities residents and have three adult children. He received his bachelor's degree in economics from the University of Minnesota. He holds several industries licenses and is currently a board member of the Minnesota Orchestra. Maeser previously served on the boards of Perspectives, Inc.; Greater Twin Cities United Way; and Minnesota Children's Theatre Company.

In Minnesota, Huntington has approximately 60 branches and employs more than 1,250 colleagues, serving customers with its full suite of financial services, including banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services.

Last year, Huntington ranked second in Small Business Administration (SBA) 7(a) loans in Minnesota, lending more than $28 million to 144 local small businesses. Nationally, Huntington has been the largest originator, by volume, of SBA 7(a) loans, providing more loans than any other bank.

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a $196 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle‐market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates approximately 970 branches in 11 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington for more information.

