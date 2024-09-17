Camp Bow Wow Launches Pawsitive Start Jr. Program

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Puppy-focused program helps pups grow into confident adult dogs

Camp Bow Wow ®, the nation's leading doggy day care and boarding franchise, has launched Pawsitive Start Jr., an educational program developed by Camp Bow Wow's Animal and Behavior Expert, Erin Askeland, and is tailored to puppies ages 4 months to 1 year that sets them up for a happier, healthier future through socialization, learning, play and enrichment.

Like toddlers attending preschool, pups who visit Camp Bow Wow for Pawsitive Start Jr. experience a structured routine that includes:

Daily group playtime for socialization with other dogs

A rotating daily activity focusing on essential skills, positive experiences and exposure to new objects

Cabin enrichment time for puppies to engage in food puzzles and calming activities

Designated nap times

Daily report cards to keep pet parents updated on their Camper's progress



The program also offers pet parent education, with informational handouts to help human companions continue their puppy's development at home.



"Dogs who continue their socialization throughout puppyhood are more likely to be comfortable around other dogs and humans and in new situations as adults," said Camp Bow Wow's Animal Health and Behavior Expert, Erin Askeland, MSc, CPDT-KA, CBCC-KA. "Our new program offers a comprehensive approach designed to help young dogs thrive, lead happier lives with their families and have more fun at Camp when their parents are away."

Camp Bow Wow has welcomed over 50 million dog visits since opening its first Camp in 2000. Pawsitive Start Jr. is the latest addition to the brand's range of services that demonstrate its commitment to providing the highest levels of fun, safety and service for Campers and peace of mind for their parents.

"As a leader in the doggy day care and boarding space, we designed Pawsitive Start Jr. as yet another way we can further our mission of Making Dogs Happy while reinforcing our commitment to improving the health and wellbeing of dogs," said Camp Bow Wow President Julie Turner. "Our new program is perfect for young dogs, as it addresses their needs for play, learning, social interaction and rest. By fostering the development of essential social and cognitive skills, we can play a vital role in a puppy's journey to create a lasting, positive impact in puppies' lives and offer support to pet parents."

The Pawsitive Start Jr. program has been successfully tested at select Camp Bow Wow locations and will be rolling out to additional Camps across North America over the coming months. To sign up, pet parents can check with their local Camp to confirm participation. For more information, visit .



About Camp Bow Wow

Camp Bow Wow® is a leading franchise brand in the rapidly growing pet care industry with over 200 franchise locations in 41 states and Canada. Since 2000, the Camp concept has provided the highest levels of fun, safety and service for its Campers and peace of mind for their parents. Dogs romp together in an open-play environment and snooze the night away in spacious individual cabins. In addition to day care and overnight boarding, the company offers personalized enrichment opportunities, grooming services and a rewards-based dog training program. The Camp Bow Wow brand family also includes the Bow Wow Buddies Foundation®, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing urgent medical care funds to dogs who are homeless or whose parents cannot afford to pay their veterinary bills. Camp Bow Wow has been ranked on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list for 15 consecutive years. Camp Bow Wow is part of Propelled Brands, a recognized leader in the franchising industry.

