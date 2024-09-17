EQS-News: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG / Key word(s): Delisting

DFV Familienversicherung AG strengthens profitability and flexibility

17.09.2024 / 17:30 CET/CEST

Withdrawal of shares from trading at the Frankfurt – Haron Holding S.A. makes voluntary public takeover and delisting offer Frankfurt/Main, 17. September 2024 – Today, DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG and Haron Holding S.A. have concluded a delisting agreement in which Haron Holding S.A. has undertaken to offer the shareholders of the company, by way of a voluntary public takeover and delisting offer, to acquire the shares of the company against payment of a cash consideration expected to amount to EUR 6.60. Should the minimum price, as determined by statutory provisions and communicated by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (“ BaFin ”) exceed this expected offer price, the final offer price will correspond to the minimum price stipulated by BaFin. This price may be higher than the expected offer price. In turn, DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG has undertaken, within the delisting agreement, to apply for the revocation of the admission of its shares to trading on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG wants to be able to act more strategically flexible and more freely in important entrepreneurial decisions and at the same time save approximately EUR

2.5 million annually through the delisting. In addition, the delisting will, among other things, considerably relieve the administration of reporting obligations that do not contribute to the profitability of DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG. The resources freed up by this step will be utilised into furthering of the corporate strategy of profitable growth. The admission of shares of DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG to trading on the regulated market is associated with considerable financial and personnel burdens for DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG, which are also at the expense of day-to-day business. These include extensive reporting obligations, time-demanding notification requirements and the preparation of financial statements additionally in accordance with international accounting standards. DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG is aiming - as far as possible - to achieve an effective revocation of the admission of its shares before the end of the calendar year 2024.

DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG Contact person: Lutz Kiesewetter Reuterweg 47 60323 Frankfurt am Main, Deutschland Phone: +49 (0)69 74 30 46 396 E-mail: ...

About DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG (ISIN DE000A2NBVD5) is a digital direct insurer. With its insurance products and its own IT and process solutions, DFV covers the entire value chain of a primary insurer. It only offers insurance products that people really need and immediately understand ("Simple. Sensible."). DFV offers its customers award-winning supplementary health insurance (dental, health and long-term care insurance) as well as accident and property insurance. The company is setting new standards in the insurance industry with digital product designs throughout, based on a state-of-the-art and scalable IT system developed in-house.



Language: English
Company: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG
Reuterweg 47
60323 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Phone: 069 74 30 46 396
E-mail: ...
Internet:



