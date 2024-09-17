Systraplan Shows Off Automatic Tread Booking With Robot Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Systraplan shows off automatic tread booking with robot

Faster extrusion speeds and the need for greater accuracy encouraged tyre manufacturers to replace manual loading with automatic tread booking systems. More and more booker loading systems have been installed to overcome the problems associated with manual loading.

Tread deformation is a good example of this. Improper handling can cause transverse and longitudinal deformation. In particular, the size and weight of truck treads make it difficult for operators to handle the treads properly and appropriately.

Automatic tread booking avoids the disadvantages associated with manual tread handling.

Systraplan 's automatic booker loaders are well known and used in the tyre industry for quality assurance of treads and tyres as well as for rationalisation.

Automatic tread booking offers several advantages over manual methods:

Improved product quality

Automatic systems handle treads gently and precisely, minimizing the risk of damage or deformation that can occur during manual loading. This ensures consistent tread quality, which is crucial for the final tire product.

Continuous production, increased output

Automatic booking cuts downtime associated with manual loading and unloading. This allows for a continuous flow of treads, leading to higher production output and increased efficiency.

Reduction in manpower

Automatic systems significantly reduce the need for manual labour in the tread booking process. This can free up employees for other tasks or allow for a smaller workforce dedicated to this area.

Tread booking systems for the tire industry since 1977

Systraplan made a name for itself in the tyre industry with its so-called automatic tread bookings systems.

Shortly after the company was founded, initial contacts were made with the tyre industry. They were looking for a solution for the automatic handling of the still warm and soft rubber treads.

With decades of experience, Systraplan has consistently developed the tread booking system further. Over 100 of these systems are now in use worldwide to ensure the current quality standard of tyres.

New robotic tread booking alternative

In developing the new solution with a robot, Systraplan was able to benefit from many years of experience. This new solution with a robot offers numerous additional advantages besides the already mentioned benefits of automatic tread booking.

Loading with suction frame or belt tray

Two different systems are available for handling the batch of treads for loading:



A conventional surface suction frame which picks up the treads from the top; or a belt tray which picks up the batch from below, as it has been done for years in automatic tread booking systems.

The advantage of the belt tray lies in the fact that the treads always keep on lying on the belts with a tight spacing and due to their own weight; and the surface can be finely structured or freshly cemented as it is not touched.

Which system is used depends on the customer's requirements.

Two leaf truck loading positions

Two leaf truck loading positions ensure an uninterrupted loading process. While the leaf truck is being loaded on one side, the full trolley on the other side is replaced by an empty trolley without stopping the process.

Separate leaf folding ensures cycle time

A leaf folding device at the end of each leaf truck loading position automatically closes the next leaf while the robot picks up the next batch. With this simultaneous mode of operation, a high cycle time can be achieved.

Let's break down the benefits of this robotic tread booking solution one by one:

Cost-effective

Robots can work for long periods without breaks and require less supervision compared to human workers. This translates to lower labour costs in the long run.

Space-saving

Robotic tread booking systems can be designed to be compact and efficient, minimizing the footprint needed in your facility compared to our traditional automatic tread booking systems.

Quicker and easier to implement

Robotic systems often require less upfront setup and training compared to complex automatic booking systems. This can get your tread booking operation up and running better with less interruptions.

Minimal maintenance

Robots are generally built for reliability and require less frequent maintenance compared to some complex machinery. This translates to less downtime and disruption to your production schedule.

Sustainable and environmentally friendly

Robots can potentially reduce energy consumption compared to some traditional systems. Additionally, they can minimize the risk of human error that might lead to material waste.

Customized solutions

In addition to the automatic loading of the leaf trucks, Systraplan also offers concepts for any kind of handling, transport and automatic storage systems, like green tires, cassettes and leaf trucks.

Solutions for automatic unloading from leaf trucks to tyre building machines are also offered.

Systraplan's strength lies in developing customized solutions.