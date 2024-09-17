Cyngn Modifies Autonomous Mobile Robot To Work Outdoors Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Cyngn modifies autonomous mobile robot to work outdoors

Cyngn , a developer of autonomous vehicle technology, says its AI-powered autonomous driving solution, DriveMod, will now be able to operate in outdoor environments.

Organizations will be able to send the DriveMod Tugger on missions that go indoors and outdoors, giving facility managers even more opportunity to automate repetitive workflows and shift employees over to more interesting, higher-value tasks.

As modern warehouses and complexes grow ever larger – many surpassing 200,000 square feet and spanning multiple buildings – the challenge of efficiently moving materials from point A to point B becomes increasingly complex.

By extending DriveMod's capabilities outdoors, Cyngn provides organizations with a solution that eliminates bottlenecks in material movement, from transporting goods between outdoor storage areas to facilitating smoother transitions across multi-building facilities.

Sean Stetson, Cyngn's VP of engineering, says:“One of the biggest pain points businesses face is the wasted time and resources involved in transporting materials between buildings.

“This time-consuming task ties up equipment and pulls workers away from where they're most needed, resulting in expensive lost productivity. By automating these tasks, companies can eliminate these inefficiencies, shifting workers to other responsibilities.”

Given the costly challenge of moving materials between buildings in a large site, several companies have engaged Cyngn to automate outdoor operations.

By integrating customer feedback into our roadmap, Cyngn will address the complex challenge of efficient outdoor material movement, unlocking significant operational potential and cost savings for organizations looking to improve resource utilization and maximize productivity.

The ability to operate outdoors opens new doors for DriveMod users. It empowers facility managers to automate the movement of goods in previously manual outdoor workflows, creating a fully connected system between indoor and outdoor operations.

This capability has the potential to unlock cost savings and increase operational efficiency across industries like logistics, manufacturing, and distribution.

Lior Tal, Cyngn CEO, says:“Businesses are asking for more than just indoor efficiency. As a result, this marks a major milestone in broadening our reach and catering to the diverse needs of customers.

“The future of automation isn't just about optimizing indoor spaces; it's about creating smarter, more flexible solutions that cater to the full spectrum of operational environments.”