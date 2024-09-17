Techmediabreaks Nextplat Corp. (NASDAQ: NXPL) Reports On Voting Held During Annual Meeting Of Stockholders

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
NextPlat (NASDAQ: NXPL) , a global e-commerce provider, has released the voting results from its Special Annual Meeting of Stockholders, which was held Sept. 13, 2024. According to the report, shareholder voted on six agenda items, including a proposal to approve and adopt the merger agreement and plan of reorganization making
Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB: RXMD)
a wholly owned subsidiary of the company. The proposal was approved, with an anticipated closing date of Oct. 1, 2024. The announcement noted that Progressive Care shareholders also approved the business combination at a special meeting of shareholders held Sept. 13, 2024.
Other items approved by shareholders included a proposal to approve the issuance of more than 20% of the company's issued and outstanding shares of common stock in connection with the business combination, a proposal to elect eight board nominees to the company's board of directors, a proposal to ratify the appointment of RBSM LLP as the company's independent registered public accounting firm for the year, and proposal to approve the compensation of the company's executive officers.
About NextPlat Corp
NextPlat is a global e-commerce platform company created to capitalize on multiple high-growth sectors and markets including technology and healthcare. Through acquisitions, joint ventures and collaborations, the company intends to assist businesses in selling their goods online, domestically and internationally, allowing customers and partners to optimize their e-commerce presence and revenue. NextPlat currently operates an e-commerce communications division offering voice, data, tracking, and IoT products and services worldwide as well as pharmacy and healthcare data management services in
the United States
through its subsidiary, Progressive Care. For more information about the company, please visit
