Web3mediabreaks Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST) CEO Shares Company Update On Shareholder Video

Amesite (NASDAQ: AMST) , a pioneering technology
company
specializing in the development and marketing of business-to-consumer (“B2C”) and business-to-business (“B2B”) artificial-intelligence (“AI”)-driven solutions, is providing a shareholder update via video. According to the announcement, the video, which features Amesite CEO Dr. Ann Marie Sastry, is available on the company website. During the video, Sastry discusses key information, including progress on the company's newly released business-to-consumer app, NurseMagic(TM); the company's infrastructure and ability to scaler users; and financial status.
About Amesite Inc.
Amesite is a pioneering technology
company
specializing in the development and marketing of business-to-consumer (“B2C) and business-to-business (“B2B”) artificial intelligence (“AI”)-driven solutions, including its higher ed platform that offers professional learning. Leveraging its proprietary AI infrastructure, Amesite offers cutting-edge applications that cater to both individual and professional needs. NurseMagic(TM), the company's recently launched mobile app, streamlines creation of nursing notes and documentation tasks, enhances patient communication and offers personalized guidance to nurses on patient care, medications and handling challenging workplace situations. The Preacto(TM) (beta) is a personal safety application designed to provide real-time alerts and guidance in the event of emergency situations, including active-shooter response. For more information about the company, please visit .
