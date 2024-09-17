EROAD Introduces Clarity Edge AI Dashcam, Helping Fleets Enhance Safety And Fleet Management Programs With Road, Driver And Fatigue AI Technology

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN DIEGO, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EROAD , a global leader in fleet management, electronic logging, and telematics solutions, today announced Clarity Edge AI Dashcam, a three-in-one video-based solution to help fleets enhance safety and fleet management programs. As fleets are continually challenged by numerous roadway risks and driver safety behaviors, while also facing increasing fraud and claims in the event of a collision or complaint, Clarity Edge empowers fleet managers to proactively increase fleet safety and reduce risk.

"Our easy-to-use and intuitive portal lets managers see driver behaviors at-a-glance, while enabling them to investigate further with automated tagging and event timelines for rich context," said Akinyemi "AK" Koyi, President, Product and Strategy at EROAD. "In parallel, configurable in-cab alerts help drivers stay focused in real time. Using Clarity Edge in concert with our suite of telematics offerings provides the ideal platform to streamline driver safety and coaching programs," he added.

Clarity Edge offers advanced driver behavior, distraction and fatigue management within a single fleet management platform. Providing high-definition footage and harsh driving event capture, Clarity Edge is customizable across three AI-based video monitoring packages: Road AI, Driver AI and Fatigue AI. Detecting a wide range of behaviors, Clarity Edge gives fleet managers multiple options to monitor and manage road events and behaviors as they see fit. Key features include:



Capture of critical events in high-definition and easy video sharing

Customizable driver behavior monitoring options

Real-time alerts to drivers with in-cab voice alerts and configurable coaching

Sophisticated risk management through manager notifications and escalation options A streamlined review process with automated behavior tags

Within the commercial trucking and fleet industry, there is a growing body of research underscoring the various benefits of dashcams helping to curb and correct the effects of risky driving behaviors. In 2023, nearly 300,000 people were injured in accidents involving distracted drivers, which resulted in $98 billion of damages, liability and legal costs, according to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and insurance industry data.

To protect companies from any form of roadway risk, undue costs, unfair verdicts and liability, fleet managers need to see what's really happening behind the wheel in order to establish positive coaching that can contribute to improved driving behaviors. In customer trials, 99.3% of driver behavior events detected by Clarity Edge would never have been detected by standard dashcams or telematics. A rugged, yet sophisticated and sensitive device, Clarity Edge provides the insights fleets need to operate today and help future-proof their business.

"At EROAD, our mission is to give fleet managers peace of mind by delivering solutions that ensure their drivers are safe and their operations are efficient," said David Kenneson, EROAD Co-CEO. "Clarity Edge's advanced AI capabilities offer not just real-time insights, but real-time protection, empowering managers to act proactively and keep drivers safe while optimizing their operations," he said.

EROAD Clarity Edge AI Dashcam is now available. Fleets attending the upcoming International Foodservice Distributors Association (IFDA) 2024 Solutions Conference , Sept. 22-25, in Kansas City, Missouri, can get a first look at the solution by visiting EROAD's booth, #921.

About EROAD

EROAD provides fleet management solutions to help businesses make real-time decisions from real-time data, so they can run safer, greener, more productive businesses.

EROAD software integrates vehicle data captured from its hardware, IoT devices, sensors, and cameras into a single interface, providing accurate, reliable data served up via simple, intuitive apps. By enabling data-driven fleet management practices, EROAD helps businesses across North America, Australia, and New Zealand to improve safety, ensure compliance, reduce costs, and lessen impact on the environment. Visit eroad for more.

