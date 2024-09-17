(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Canada Nickel (TSX.V: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) today announced the appointment of an Advisory Board for its subsidiary, NetZero Metals, comprising global metallurgical leaders. The Board is expected to support NetZero Metals as it advances its nickel, stainless steel and alloy processing facilities planned for the Timmins District. The members of the Board include Dr. Ulrich Albrecht Frueh, Boyd Davis, Christian Hempel, and Tony Warner, who bring a wealth of experience in the nickel, stainless and alloy steel sectors. In addition to the Advisory Board appointments, Canada Nickel announced that Scott Lauschke, a metallurgical engineer with 27 years experience in stainless and alloy steels, has joined NetZero Metals as Vice President of Business Development.“Today's announcement is a significant endorsement of our downstream processing initiatives,” said Canada Nickel CEO Mark Selby.

About Canada Nickel Company Inc.

Canada Nickel is advancing the next generation of nickel- sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high-growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets. Canada Nickel has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero Nickel(TM), NetZero Cobalt(TM) and NetZero Iron(TM) and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net-zero carbon nickel, cobalt and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins-Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit .

