London, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released the August 2024 Global Top Grossing Mobile Apps Report for the Apple App Store and Google Play Store .

The report reveals the estimated top grossing mobile apps in open programmatic advertising revenue segmented by regions including, North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Latin America (LATAM) across the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

In August 2024, Pixalate's data science team analyzed over 30 billion open programmatic impressions across over 230k mobile apps (including delisted apps) from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store to compile this research.

Key Findings: August 2024 Top Grossing Mobile App Store Apps



Asia Pacific (APAC) :



Apple App Store: 'Musi - Simple Music Streaming ' earned $3M in estimated open programmatic ad revenue

Google Play Store: 'Top Eleven Be a Soccer Manager ' earned $1M in estimated open programmatic ad revenue

EMEA :



Apple App Store: 'Happy Color by Numbers Game ' had $1M in estimated open programmatic ad revenue

Google Play Store: 'Words of Wonders: Crossword ' had $1M in estimated open programmatic ad revenue

Latin America (LATAM) :



Apple App Store: 'Happy Color by Numbers Game ' earned $447k in estimated open programmatic ad revenue

Google Play store: 'Lark Player: Music Player & MP3 ' grossed $1M in estimated programmatic ad revenue

North America



Apple App Store: 'Happy Color by Numbers Game ' took the top spot with $4M in estimated open programmatic ad revenue Google Play Store: 'Audiomack: Music Downloader ' had $5M in estimated open programmatic ad spend

