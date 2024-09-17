(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Trillion energy (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) (Frankfurt: Z62) , a company focused on oil and natural-gas production for Europe and Türkiye, is spotlighted in this week's episode of the MiningNewsWire podcast, which was released by IBN, a multifaceted communications organization. According to the announcement, Trillion Energy CEO and director Dr. Arthur Halleran was the guest on the episode; the mining NewsWire Podcast features insightful interviews with executives who are shaping the future of the global mining industry.
During the episode, Halleran and podcast host Stuart Smith discussed the company's project portfolio as well as the executive team's background and experience.“When we acquired the company holding these assets in Türkiye, the gas field didn't have any economic gas production or a reserve report,” said Trillion Energy CEO and director Dr. Arthur Halleran during the interview.“The facilities were written off. . . .We got a new reserve report and operated the drilling. . . . Leveraging recent technological advancements, we were able to produce the borehole onto the platforms, into the pipelines, onto our gas facilities and right to the sales line. . . . Right now, we're producing about 6–6.5 million cubic feet per day from three of the wells. After some upcoming refinements, we expect production to be in the order of about 12–15 million cubic feet per day, and we anticipate that level of constant production for a couple of years.”
About Trillion Energy International Inc.
Trillion Energy is focused on oil and natural-gas production for Europe and Türkiye with natural gas assets in Türkiye. The company is 49% owner of the SASB natural gas field, a Black Sea natural-gas development, and holds a 19.6% (except three wells with 9.8%) interest in the Cendere oil field. The company has a 50% interest in three oil-exploration blocks in southeast Türkiye.
