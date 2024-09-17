Scribeemr Presents AI Scribing, Medical Coding At NRHA's Critical Access Hospital Conference, Sept. 25-26

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) ScribeEMR, and its medical coding subsidiary, CodeEMR, are exhibiting at table #605 at NRHA's Critical Access Hospital Conference, Sept. 25-26.

- ScribeEMR Senior Vice President Terry Ciesla , MA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ScribeEMR, a leading provider of real-time, remote medical scribing, coding, and practice management services, will present its full range of virtual medical office solutions at the National Rural Health Association's (NRHA) Critical Access Hospital Conference (CAH), Sept. 25-26, in Kansas City.ScribeEMR, and its medical coding subsidiary, CodeEMR , are exhibiting at table #605.“Rural healthcare providers and patients face distinct obstacles and challenges that require specialized practice management solutions,” says ScribeEMR Senior Vice President Terry Ciesla.“ScribeEMR's remote medical scribes, live virtual assistants, medical coders, and other highly trained medical support professionals help rural HCPs improve efficiency, maximize revenue, and reduce physician burnout.”Remote medical scribes communicate virtually with physicians via a laptop, a smartphone, a tablet, or another two-way communication device during a patient visit. Scribes enter notes in the EMR, update charts, clarify information, and make suggestions to comply with Merit-Based Incentive Payment System (MIPS) quality measures. ScribeRyte AITM now provides automated medical scribing options utilizing advanced speech recognition and EMR integration technology.Most charts are closed the same day, which reduces backlog, streamlines workflow, and increases revenue with quicker billing and more free time available to see more patients.“CodeEMR's team of AAPC and AHIMA-certified remote coders also provide a crucial service for financially vulnerable rural health clinics and critical care hospitals,” says CodeEMR Vice President Paul Ferrazza.“Our coding audits and meticulous coding practices capture accurate reimbursement for all services provided by utilizing the correct, up-to-date codes for all procedures, diagnostics, medications, inpatient and outpatient services.”About NRHA's Critical Access Hospital ConferenceThe National Rural Health Association's Critical Access Hospital Conferences provides over 40 educational and networking opportunities for clinic and hospital professionals and board members serving rural America to bring home real, relevant solutions learned from experts across the country.About ScribeEMRScribeEMR is the market leader in virtual scribing services, ranked number one by KLAS Research in the 2024 Best in KLAS: Software & Services Report. ScribeEMR is also a leading provider of virtual medical coding and virtual medical office services (VMOS) for medical practices, hospitals, and health systems. ScribeEMR's dedicated teams help improve practice efficiency, maximize revenue, and reduce provider burnout. Highly trained virtual staff In the U.S. and overseas work with more than 80 EMR platforms, which include most medical specialties. ScribeRyte AI, ScribeEMR's new AI- powered healthcare documentation platform, provides automated medical scribing with unprecedented speed, accuracy and customization, to be used along with virtual scribes or as a standalone solution.For more information visit . Follow us on: LinkedIn.# # #

