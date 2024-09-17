Paktika's Urgon Residents Harping About Basic Needs

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

GARDEZ (Pajhwok): Residents of the Urgon district in southeastern Paktika province are grappling with lack of basic facilities, including proper roads, healthcare, education, telecommunications and clean drinking water.

Dara area of Urgon, located 35 kilometers from the district center, is home to approximately 2,000 families.

Mia Wali, a local resident, shared his concerns with Pajhwok Afghan News, imploring the absence of a hospital and the poor condition of the roads.

“There is no in our area, and the roads are bumpy and unpaved,” Wali said.“This is a significant problem. We struggle to transport patients to the district center, and sometimes, especially pregnant women, lose their lives on the way.”

Wali urged the government to establish a health center with qualified medical staff to address this critical need.

Raz Gul, another resident, echoed these concerns and added that many people living in the mountainous areas of Dara lacked access to clean drinking water.

“Our houses are situated in the mountains, and accessing clean water is a major challenge,” Gul explained.“It is essential for the government to build reservoirs to ensure that water reaches every household.”

Residents also reported that there are no schools in their area, forcing children to walk 15 kilometers daily to attend school in a neighboring district. Additionally, the lack of telecommunication services poses further difficulties for the community.

The residents are calling on government officials to address these fundamental issues and improve their quality of life.

In response, Paktika Deputy Governor Makhdoom Abdul Salam Saadat acknowledged the problems faced by residents in Urgon and other deprived areas of the province.

He assured that efforts are underway to address these issues.

“Indeed, Urgon faces significant challenges,” Saadat said.“We recognize the problems across many districts and villages. We are committed to resolving these issues and improving the conditions for our people. We have pledged to Allah and our citizens to address these needs.”

