Observations On The Harris-Trump Debate

It is evident, at least according to opinion in the United States, that Vice President Kamala Harris has gained an advantage over the candidate and former President Donald in the debate conducted by ABC News.

The discussion revealed that the former president was frustrated and became increasingly vocal and divisive as the nearly two-hour debate progressed. It appears that the vice president gained renewed confidence as she observed Trump facing relentless questioning, which often placed him under significant pressure to defend himself.

However, despite Harris's somewhat successful performance in the debate, it remains entirely unclear whether this uncertain victory, occurring just 56 days before the American elections, will significantly influence the outcome on 5 November.









Before the debate, Trump took a proactive step by addressing his electoral base and supporters directly, elucidating the extent of bias that ABC News had introduced into the process. Undoubtedly, Harris provided more compelling responses regarding abortion, healthcare, climate change, and future leadership. However, it is also evident that Trump's remarks to his supporters significantly mitigated the impact of Harris's success, which was influenced by the network's bias.





Reports from news agencies indicate that voters are dissatisfied with the direction in which America is heading, largely due to the performances of President Biden and Vice President Harris. Currently, voters observe that Harris has caused a slight setback for Trump in this confrontation; however, she has not decisively won the debate.

Despite Trump presenting himself differently in this encounter compared to his debate with President Biden last June, the points he raised, particularly regarding the economy and security, were sufficient, as these issues are deemed most important by the voters.





This will likely be the final debate between the two candidates. For Harris, the calculus is straightforward: she will demand victory, her supporters will be encouraged, financial contributions will continue to flow into her campaign, and there will be no compelling reason to re-engage in any conflict with the former president.

The Harris campaign may assert a desire for a second debate; however, it would likely occur under conditions the former president would categorically reject. I doubt that Trump would consent to return to ABC, let alone NBC or CBS, and the likelihood of Harris appearing on Fox News is non-existent, as it is a neutral network.

The former president holds a distinctly different viewpoint, yet ultimately reaches the same conclusion. His deepest anxieties were validated on Tuesday night. He emerged from the encounter with a mere stalemate, having aimed for a decisive victory similar to that of Biden. He recognizes that in the presidential debates of 2016 and 2020, the first was a triumph while the latter was not, indicating that Trump may possess an edge in his capacity to resonate with voters without confrontation, relying on his charisma. As a result, he and his team will probably determine that they can engage voters more effectively by steering clear of another direct debate with Harris, opting instead for media interviews and direct communication with his supporters.





It is important to note that Harris has reiterated to her supporters and possibly many undecided voters that she is the genuine candidate. She is both prepared and capable of governing. However, at the same time, doubts regarding her potential presidency remain strong and evident.

Several important observations warrant our attention. For instance, the various global issues and crises were allocated no more than three minutes during the ninety-minute confrontation, with Israel dominating the discussion by claiming over two minutes and thirteen seconds. In contrast, the Ukrainian conflict barely received thirty seconds of attention.

At the outset of the previous debate, Trump and Biden did not shake hands; however, this time, Harris confidently walked across the stage, extended her hand, and introduced herself. As she initiated the handshake, she embodied her message of unity amidst division, demonstrating that she was unafraid of the surprised Trump. Upon returning to her position on stage, she wore a broad smile, to convey that she had achieved her objective.

If one were to follow the debate, it would be challenging to find footage of Trump looking directly at Harris. When she spoke, he maintained a forward gaze, which detracted from his credibility, as effective leadership is characterized by confronting opponents face-to-face. In contrast, Harris consistently made eye contact with Trump while addressing him, gesturing towards him even when he did not meet her gaze. She exhibited no fear of engaging with him directly or challenging him.





Initial polling results following the debate indicate that Harris is currently leading in the battleground states, which collectively hold 66 electoral votes, compared to Trump's 27. However, the American elections are not solely about who secures the highest overall vote count; they hinge on winning the right states. Consequently, the competition for the White House this time may be intense and unprecedented in its focus on swing state votes.





Dr. Hatem Sadek, Professor at Helwan University



