Amir Leaves For Canada

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani left Doha on Tuesday morning, heading to Canada for an official visit. HH the Amir is accompanied by HE Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, and an official delegation.

