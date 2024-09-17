Prime Minister Visits Conteq Expo

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani toured the Advanced for and Services (ConteQ Expo 2024), held at the Qatar National Center and runs for three days and organized by the of Commerce and (MOCI), the Ministry of Communication and Information (MCIT), the Ministry of Labour (MOL), and the Public Works Authority 'Ashghal'.

During the tour, HE Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied by HE Minister of Municipality Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah and HE President of Ashghal Dr. Eng. Saad bin Ahmed Al Muhannadi. HE Sheikh Mohammed was briefed on the services provided by major companies, pioneers of the construction and retail industry, and leaders of technological development in Qatar, as well as the latest technology and artificial intelligence techniques in the field of construction, services, and implementation of construction projects.

HE the Prime Minister was also briefed on the extensive potential for using artificial intelligence in infrastructure and modern technology in construction and services, which enhances the quality of implementation, reduces costs and waste, and increases the efficiency of energy use, security, and safety in projects in line with the Third National Development Strategy (2024-2030), and in accordance with Qatar National Vision 2030.

"ConteQ Expo 2024" is held on an area of 25,000 square meters, with the participation of more than 250 entities, including international, emerging, medium, and small companies, and includes 24 international pavilions.

