Century Communities Recognized On List Of World's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024 By Newsweek

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:

CCS )-one of the United States' largest homebuilders and an leader in home sales-is proud to announce that an independent global survey earned the company a coveted spot on Newsweek's list of World's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024. Featuring data compiled by Statista, a leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, the list is currently available for view on Newsweek's website .

World's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024 by Newsweek | Century Communities

Continue Reading

The announcement follows news earlier in the year that Century Communities had also been voted the highest-ranked homebuilder for the second year in a row on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024.

"This is an exceptional honor and a credit to our team members and trade partners, who apply their skill and passion every day into delivering A Home For Every Dream® and fostering a best-in-class work culture," said Dale Francescon, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer. "In a competitive industry with high demand, we're also energized by the opportunity to continue earning the trust of our customers, employees and investors, and we look forward to even greater milestones ahead."

"We could not be more proud of our entire team for building a company culture worthy of this recognition, reflected every day in the quality of our homes, the quality of our customer service, and the quality of our trade partners," said Rob Francescon, Co-Chief Executive Officer and President. "We want to sincerely thank all of our team members and trade partners for being the best in the business and making this achievement possible."

SURVEY METHODOLOGY

230,000 stock-listed companies with an annual revenue of at least $500M were evaluated in target countries by more than 70,000 participants-ranking organizations on customer trust, employee trust and investor trust. The 1,000 best-rated companies from that survey made the list.

Companies that received enough evaluations also underwent an extensive social listening evaluation, in total analyzing over 995,000 mentions online for positive, negative or neutral sentiments. In addition, companies involved in any significant scandals or lawsuits were excluded from the list.

Full methodology available here

ONLINE HOMEBUYING PIONEER

Century Communities' industry-first online homebuying experience makes it easier than ever for buyers to quickly find and seamlessly lock in their dream home whenever they're ready and from wherever they are-whether shopping online or on location.

How it works:



Shop homes at CenturyCommunities

Click "Buy Now" on any available home

Fill out a quick Buy Online form

Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at .

ABOUT CENTURY COMMUNITIES

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS ) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024-consecutively awarded for a second year-and Newsweek's list of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding - including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit .

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED