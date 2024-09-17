Olson Joins Pureforge As Vice President Of Advanced Technology

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sarah Olson

PONTIAC, MI, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sarah Olson, president of Momentum Directives, LLC., joined PureForge as a consultant/vice president of advanced technology.She joins PureForge, bringing years of expertise in engineering and advanced friction technologies. Olson previously served as Director of Engineering at Masu Brakes North America, where since 2020, she directed the company's regional expansion and technical advancements."We are very pleased to have someone of Sarah's caliber and depth of expertise in materials on board with PureForge. She fills a gap in our vehicle axle kit development efforts and will accelerate all our product development plans." Gordon Heidacker, CEO, PureForge.Her career spans 16 years at Federal-Mogul (now Tenneco). Olson advanced from Friction Formulator to Director of Product Engineering and finally to Director of Product Management – Braking, demonstrating exceptional leadership and technical skills. She began her career as a rubber compounder at Goodyear.Olson holds a Bachelor's degree in chemical engineering and a Master's of Engineering in Engineering Management from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She currently serves as Chairperson for the SAE Brake Standards Committee.For more information or to order products, go to our website, or please contact:Dave ShermanPureForge Inc.40 W Pike St, Pontiac, MI 48342248-481-7096...

