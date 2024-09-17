Neighborhood Health Clinic Receives Keybank Foundation Grant For Dental Program

(MENAFN- 3BL) NAPLES, Fl., September 17, 2024 /3BL/ – Neighborhood was awarded a $20,000 charitable grant from KeyBank Foundation and Key Private in support of the nonprofit organization's ongoing efforts to meet the needs of Collier County's uninsured workers, and also create awareness among community partners and residents.

“This grant from the KeyBank Foundation ensures Neighborhood Health Clinic has the resources to meet our patients' dental needs by allowing us to purchase more dental tools, equipment and supplies, as well as provide training for new volunteer hygienists and dental assistants,” details Chief Executive Officer Leslie Lascheid.“Generous supporters like KeyBank help ensure the Clinic continues to provide the highest quality comprehensive care for our community.”

This $20,000 grant will help support the Clinic's“Promoting Wellness through Positive Impact on Overall Dental Health and Education for the Underserved” program, an initiative designed to dramatically improve the health and wellbeing of the nonprofit organization's patients.

“As a community-minded bank, KeyBank believes in doing our part to improve the lives of disadvantaged populations in the communities we serve,” said Michael T. Schneider, Key Private Bank Florida Market President.“ We are proud to partner with Neighborhood Health Clinic to help provide resources and oral care to their clients in an effort to positively impact the overall health and well-being of the community.”

KeyBank Foundation grants are part of a $40 billion commitment for lending and investments across Key's national footprint established in 2017 and supporting affordable housing and community development projects, home, and small business lending in low- and-moderate income communities, and philanthropic efforts targeted toward education, workforce development, and safe, vital neighborhoods.

Neighborhood Health Clinic opened the Dental Suite in 2019 to improve the overall health and wellbeing of patients by addressing the link between oral health and chronic illness, providing Collier County's uninsured workers comprehensive care on one campus to reduce the amount of time spent away from family and work. The Dental Suite features four dental operatories, dental lab, dental sterilization room and a classroom for one-on-one patient education.

Collier County is home to more than 50,000 uninsured workers who could qualify for Clinic services if they became ill. Founded in 1999, the Neighborhood Health Clinic provides comprehensive medical and dental care to working, uninsured adults (aged 19-64) residing in Collier County:



Offers access to general medical practitioners, specialty clinics for complex and chronic conditions; dental care; an onsite laboratory for basic tests for established patients and Radiology services

Provides patient education and research projects

Houses an onsite medication room which allows patients to leave appointments with their non-narcotic medications, increasing adherence and improving health outcomes

Provided over 12,000 patient visits and 30,000 patient procedures in 2023

Delivered more than 120,000 patient procedures since 1999

Volunteer driven 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization with approximately 250 physicians, 50 dentists, 100 nurses and 300 non-medical personnel donating their expertise and supported by 13 fulltime and 5 part-time paid staff 94 cents of every dollar goes directly to patient services

To learn more about Neighborhood Health Clinic, or support the charity's programs, please call 239.261.6600, or visit .

KeyBank provides banking and financial services to full-time and seasonal residents throughout Collier, Lee, and Palm beach counties through Key Private Bank's offices at 3777 Tamiami North Suite 100, Naples; 3507 Kyoto Gardens Drive Suite 100 Palm Beach Gardens; and 12830 University Drive Fort Myers. For more information on Key Private Bank's services in Florida, contact Michael T. Schneider, Key Private Bank Florida Market President at (239) 659-8803, or ....

KeyBank Foundation serves to fulfill KeyBank's purpose to help clients and communities thrive, and its mission is to support organizations and programs that prepare people for thriving futures. The Foundation's mission is advanced through three funding priorities – neighbors, education, and workforce – and through community service. To provide meaningful philanthropy that transforms lives, KeyBank Foundation listens carefully to understand the unique characteristics and needs of its communities and then backs solutions with targeted philanthropic investments. KeyBank Foundation is a nonprofit charitable foundation, funded by KeyCorp.

Key Private Bank is a leading provider of wealth management solutions and advice for high-net worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients, including wealth advisory, investment management, trust administration, customized credit, and private banking services. Key's wealth management platform combines the market insights of local advisors with a national team of wealth and investment strategists to deliver proactive and personalized advice and expertise to clients. Advisors also leverage partnerships with Key's business banking and capital markets teams to build wealth plans tailored to meet each client's specific need. Key Private Bank's wealth management platform is delivered across 15 of the United States. Key Private Bank has $17.3 billion in AUA at June 30, 2024.