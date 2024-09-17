Essity Sustainable Consumption Pledge

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published on Essity

At Essity, collaboration is key to constantly improving our products, services, and solutions to provide a more sustainable choice for our consumers. One example of how we collaborate with policymakers is that the European Commission has selected Essity in making a voluntary pledge to support sustainable consumption Sustainable Consumption Pledge - European Commission (europa). The initiative sets actions beyond what is required by law. It is part of the European Commission's New Consumer Agenda, which presents a vision for EU consumer policy, for example, underlining that consumers rightly expect to be empowered to make informed choices and play an active role in the green and digital transition whenever and wherever they are in the EU.

Essity's Sustainable Consumption Pledge covers carbon emissions reductions, improved circularity of our packaging, and gender balance targets.

Read Essity's Sustainable Consumption Pledge pledge here