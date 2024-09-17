(MENAFN- 3BL)



Event will be held at The Nest Climate Campus at The Javits Center

The partnership strives to inspire and equip the next generation of emerging leaders with authentic perspectives from young professionals working in climate Event will feature sustainability leaders from The Estée Lauder Companies

NEW YORK, September 17, 2024 /3BL/ - The Estée Lauder Companies (ELC), Fordham University's Gabelli School of Business Responsible Business Center, and Net Impact will co-host an event at The Nest Climate Campus , the official event partner of Climate Week NYC, on Thursday, September 26, 2024 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm ET.

The climate action event is designed to inspire and equip future industry leaders who seek to pursue climate-related careers. Harnessing the excitement of Climate Week NYC, it aims to enlighten and engage those who will play an instrumental role in shaping our climate future: emerging business leaders.

Titled“A New Generation of Climate Careers: Leading Change as a Young Professional ,” the event will feature young experts who have a demonstrated track record of driving climate action through their careers. The event will be part of The Nest Climate Campus' new Education focus which will also include a Green Jobs Pavilion and free Green Jobs Coaching from LinkedIn.

“There's no question that Millennials and Gen Z-ers, who are 18-35, want to pursue careers that are in line with their values, and there's also no question that companies are eager to hire fresh“green talent” that can support their climate initiatives. But the journey that takes place between graduating university to landing that first job is hard to navigate. This event will be a window into the experiences of the people who have walked that road successfully and the knowledge they've acquired along the way. It will demonstrate the ways we can continue to grow, accelerate, and equip the green talent pipeline,” noted Leigh Anne Statuto, Executive Director of the Gabelli School of Business Responsible Business Center.

“We are thrilled to support this event and provide a platform for emerging talent to explore careers in climate across various organizational contexts," said Al Iannuzzi, Vice President, Sustainability at The Estée Lauder Companies. "We recognize that ELC's commitment to climate action extends beyond our company walls. We strive to lead in nurturing and developing talent in this vital field, while sharing our insights and experiences along the way."

Net Impact, a global community organization that serves over 250 global chapters of students and emerging professionals who work to use the tools of business as a force for good, reports that climate change, corporate social responsibility, and career development, are the top 3 topics amongst their global community this year.“We are meeting the moment,” Karen Johns, CEO of Net Impact, said.“This partnership has enabled us to showcase what it means to be a responsible corporate citizen while addressing a real need for next-gen leaders: landing climate jobs.”

For more information and to register for the joint event please visit NetImpact.

Media inquiries can be addressed to Hilary Manzo

About The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. is one of the world's leading manufacturers, marketers, and sellers of quality skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products, and is a steward of luxury and prestige brands globally. The company's products are sold in approximately 150 countries and territories under brand names including: Estée Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Lab Series, Origins, M·A·C, La Mer, Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Darphin Paris, TOM FORD, BALMAIN BEAUTY, Smashbox, AERIN Beauty, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, GLAMGLOW, KILIAN PARIS, Too Faced, Dr+, the DECIEM family of brands, including The Ordinary and NIOD.

About Fordham University's Gabelli School of Business Responsible Business Center

Founded in 1920, the mission of the Fordham University Gabelli School of Business is to inspire and empower positive global change, developing students into compassionate business leaders and supporting faculty members and students in the ongoing generation of new knowledge. The Gabelli School has become a driver of social innovation by equipping graduates to be business leaders who understand and meet the need for sustainability in business and who are able to harness the power of social responsibility for both financial success and societal impact. The Gabelli School of Business is home to the Responsible Business Center , a platform for interdisciplinary engagement in ESG and sustainability that fosters cross- industry collaboration and action towards ESG, advances research, and supports business school learnings Visit Fordham/rbc .

About Net Impact

Over 30 years, Net Impact has built a diverse community in 40+ countries committed to using business to advance social and environmental action. Net Impact mobilizes its global community of more than 100,000 emergent change agents to leverage their careers to drive transformational environmental and social change. Through a strategic set of initiatives aimed to engage and benefit its core stakeholders, Net Impact is committed to advancing climate action and building the capacity of the next generation of workforce members. Visit .