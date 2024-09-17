Bring Your Child To Work Day At Northern Trust India

(MENAFN- 3BL) Over 300 partners participated in our 2024 Bring Your Child to Work Day hosted by our employee-led Working Families Business Resource Council.

It was truly an event filled with joy, excitement, and tons of laughter. It was a great initiative that allowed partners to share their work environment and experiences with their families.

Here's what was arranged for everyone on the day.



Magic show

Hula hoop artist

Drawing competition which captured the hearts and minds of the children Food stalls which included popcorn stalls and chocolate fountains

The day concluded on a high note as partners and their children took center stage for some heartwarming performances. It was so nice to see all the children showcase their talents and skills in front of all the attendees at the Celebrate Life event, leaving their families with a sense of pride.

“We are proud of the efforts of our Working Families Business Resource Council India team and wish to thank them for putting together an event that impacted our partners and families and one that truly reflect our culture of care.” Grace Vasanthi , Executive Sponsor - Working Families India Chapter.