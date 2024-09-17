Silvur Launches Medicare Guidance And Enrollment Services Through Subsidiary, Silvur Insurance

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Silvur launches Silvur Insurance to provide Medicare guidance and enrollment services to credit union members, starting with MSU Credit Union.

- Rhian Horgan, Silvur Founder and CEOCLAYMONT, DE, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Silvur, a company that partners with credit unions to guide Americans ages 50 and up through key retirement decisions, announced today the launch of a new subsidiary, Silvur Insurance. Silvur Insurance offers free Medicare guidance and enrollment services to credit union members at the participating financial partners of its holding company, Silvur.While Silvur offers Medicare calculators and education as part of its Retirement Simplified product, the introduction of Silvur Insurance allows the company to now also provide credit union members with personalized, expert Medicare guidance, as well as assistance enrolling in Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and/or Part D Prescription Drug plans.Founder and CEO of Silvur, Rhian Horgan, shared,“Silvur Insurance is a natural extension of the work we do at Silvur to ensure that every member has a path to a secure retirement. Retirement healthcare in America is both expensive and complex. With our partners, our goal is to ensure that all credit union members have access to retirement guidance, whether they have saved $10,000 or $1 million for retirement. Retirement is a stage of life for all members, not just the one percent.”MSU Federal Credit Union (MSUFCU) is the first credit union to offer Silvur Insurance's services to its members, demonstrating its leadership in member-focused financial solutions. This pioneering partnership highlights MSUFCU's dedication to providing comprehensive support, ensuring members have access to resources that enhance their financial well-being. By integrating Silvur Insurance's expert Medicare guidance and enrollment services, MSUFCU is setting a new standard in member service for financial institutions.April Clobes, President/CEO at MSUFCU, commented on the partnership, saying,“At MSUFCU, we are dedicated to enhancing the financial well-being of our members. By partnering with Silvur Insurance, we can now offer our members invaluable Medicare guidance and enrollment services, ensuring they have access to the healthcare resources they need for a secure and healthy retirement.”Silvur Insurance agents are licensed, locally-based Medicare experts who will help members understand their options, compare plans, and select the coverage that best meets their needs-all at no cost to the member. Their services are available to both first-time Medicare enrollees, as well as existing Medicare participants during annual or open enrollment periods. Members with access to Silvur Insurance's services can meet one-on-one with an agent in-person at credit union branches, online, or by phone.Silvur Insurance is committed to making Medicare-related decisions and enrollment stress-free and empowering members with the knowledge and support they need during this important process. The partnership with MSU Federal Credit Union marks an important step in expanding access to essential healthcare resources for older Americans.###About Silvur: Silvur is transforming retirement decision-making in America by providing cutting-edge retirement resources for credit unions to offer to their members ages 50 and up. Silvur's world-class content, tools, and calculators, along with connections to financial products and services support members in making critical financial decisions during their retirement age. Silvur's Retirement Simplified platform, powered by advanced personalization, provides critical retirement education and empowers financial institutions to increase their share of the $70T retirement wallet.Silvur's subsidiary, Silvur Insurance, provides unbiased, expert Medicare guidance and enrollment services, enhancing the overall retirement planning experience by assisting healthcare decisions. As a Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO), Silvur has earned recognition as the winner of the 2021 VentureTech and runner-up for the 2021 NACUSO Big Idea Competition. Silvur has been featured in The New York Times, Forbes, Fortune, CNBC, and Yahoo Finance. For more information, please visit silvur .About MSUFCU: Founded in 1937, MSUFCU has a national reputation for excellence and has received several top industry and workplace awards, including being named a Best Credit Union to Work For® by American Banker for the sixth year, a Top Workplace by the Detroit Free Press for 13 consecutive years, and a National Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® winner for seven consecutive years. MSUFCU has also been certified as a Great Place to Work® for 10 consecutive years and has been recognized by the Credit Union National Association, earning first place for the people-helping-people philosophy Louise Herring Award. The Credit Union operates an award-winning, wholly owned credit union service organization, Reseda Group; along with digital financial platforms AlumniFi and Collegiate; trade name Oakland University Credit Union; and its foundation, the MSUFCU Desk Drawer Foundation. MSUFCU is headquartered in East Lansing, Michigan; and has 31 branches; over 360,000 members; Over $8 billion in assets; and more than 1,200 employees. For more information, visit msufcu .For more information, please contact:

