Effectual Named In The Honorable Mention Section In The 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadranttm For Public Cloud IT Transformation Services Report

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Effectual , an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner specializing in enterprise digital transformation, announced today that it has been named in the Honorable Mention section of the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services.

Cloud transformation continues to be a critical part of modernization initiatives. As defined by Gartner:

"Cloud transformation drives measurable business outcomes and value for clients. Sourcing, procurement, and vendor management leaders can use this research to align their business needs with providers focused on cloud transformation migrations, development, and continued optimization."

Effectual partners with customers to provide end-to-end modernization services focused on delivering positive business outcomes with AWS. The company's consultative approach meets customers where they are in their cloud journey-from migration to cloud-native application development and managed cloud services. Specializing in a single cloud platform enables Effectual to offer deep AWS expertise and work alongside customers to realize comprehensive, transformative modernization engagements.

"From migration to modernization, organizations are harnessing cloud technologies to streamline efficiencies and empower their teams to innovate," said Robb Allen, CEO of Effectual. "With a clear focus on AWS only, Effectual has earned a reputation as a key partner in addressing complex business challenges with the power of AWS to ensure successful business outcomes."

As an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner and member of 8 AWS Partner Programs, Effectual holds 8 AWS Competencies, 6 AWS Service Validations, and nearly 300 AWS Certifications. Learn more at Effectual .

About Effectual

Effectual is a trusted managed and professional services company working with commercial enterprises and the public sector to enable digital transformation and full-stack IT modernization. As an AWS Premier Consulting Partner, Effectual's experienced and passionate team focuses on enabling positive business outcomes through the effective use of cloud technology.

