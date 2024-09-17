DYEHARD BY FOLLETT ANNOUNCES NEW ATHLETICS RETAIL EXPERIENCE AT UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WESTCHESTER, Ill. and FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Arkansas celebrated the grand opening of a new Hog Heaven Team Store from Dyehard by Follett, the preeminent fan retail experience in collegiate athletics.

The official team store will offer an enhanced in-person shopping experience featuring NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) retail and product programming, jersey and apparel customization, and expanded product assortments to surprise and delight Razorback fans, including best-in-class brands like Nike, Peter Millar, Beyond Yoga, Tommy Bahama, and Johnnie-O. The store will also spotlight merchandise and products from locally owned vendors and collections.

"The Hog Heaven Team Store will bring new energy and excitement to this dynamic community, and we're excited to bring a truly innovative experience to more athletic programs around the country," said Emmanuel Kolady, CEO of Follett Higher Education . "When Dyehard and Follett launched our partnership, we pledged to revolutionize the college athletics experience for students, families, alumni, and fans – and that's exactly what we're doing with this incredible store at the University of Arkansas."



Razorback fans from all over the nation can visit the Hog Heaven Team Store in person or online at

to browse a wide range of NIL merchandise, including customized Nike player jerseys, trading cards, player tees, and more. The one-of-a-kind fan shop will also create unique opportunities for student-athletes and coaches to host fan meet and greets, autograph sessions, and more.

Spanning 1,950 square feet, the space features a state-of-the-art interior to create a truly immersive shopping experience for Razorback fans, complete with TVs and a digital sports ticker featuring scores, schedules, and additional sports content.

"No fans in college athletics are more passionate than Razorback fans," said Hunter Yurachek, Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics, University of Arkansas . "Thanks to our partnership with Dyehard Fan Supply and Follett, Arkansas fans now have even more ways to sport the iconic Hog on a variety of best-in-class brands while also providing vital support for Razorback student-athletes. With a new location in the heart of Fayetteville, the Hog Heaven Team Store will be a prime destination for all Razorback fans."

The new and highly innovative Hog Heaven Team Store opened on September 13 in the vibrant Dickson Street entertainment center of downtown Fayetteville. Conveniently located on the ground floor of the new Dickson and West parking garage, the store is also accessible from the Frisco Trail, with bike parking available for cyclists. Dyehard also operates the Hog Heaven Team Store located in the north endzone of Razorback Stadium and serves as the official team merchandise retailer for all Razorback Athletics events on campus.

Kolady added , "The in-person retail experience is a differentiator in the college space, and we have seen that passionate fans often want a physical location to celebrate their fandom outside of game day. We are excited to bring the new vision for an authentic and dynamic team store to life to create an exciting experience for the University of Arkansas community and Razorback fans from around the globe."

The new Hog Heaven Team Store will be open on weekdays from 10am – 7pm, Saturdays 9am – 6pm, and Sundays 11am – 5pm. To learn more, visit .

About Follett Higher Education |



Follett Higher Education is a leading educational service provider and omnichannel retailer providing students, faculty and staff, parents, and fans the course materials, learning tools and retail services needed to successfully support the academic, athletic, and collegiate journey.

Follett Higher Education supports over 6 million students through its 1,100 physical and 1,750 eCommerce collegiate retail stores across

North America.

About Razorback Athletics |



The University of Arkansas Department of Intercollegiate Athletics continues to pursue its vision – To Be Our Best – while fulfilling its mission of developing 465+ student-athletes into Razorbacks and Champions for Life. As members of the Southeastern Conference (SEC), the Razorbacks consistently compete and win in the nation's best conference while proudly representing the University of Arkansas and the entire state. Arkansas has more than made its mark in the most competitive conference in the nation, winning eight NCAA titles and 36 SEC Championships in the past six years, including 28 conference titles in the past four years alone. Both marks lead all SEC programs and the Razorbacks 36 titles are more than six other league programs combined in that same timeframe.

