John Cornish Launches New Website Offering VA And Residential Home Loan Programs

John Cornish , a mortgage specialist from Davenport, Iowa, has launched a new website, QCHomeLoan.com, starting from September 1, 2021. This site aims to provide extensive information on FHA loans, VA home loans, and various other mortgage options. John Cornish and his team are working on expanding their digital presence to help more first-time home buyers and veterans across Iowa.

The website is packed with resources to help potential home buyers understand the mortgage process. You can find detailed guides, answers to common questions, and blog posts covering different mortgage options. The goal is to break down complicated mortgage topics, making them easy to understand for first-time buyers and veterans.







"The launch of shows our dedication to giving our clients easy access to important information," said John Cornish. "We want everyone looking to buy a home or refinance their mortgage to have all the details they need to make smart, confident decisions."

Besides the website, John Cornish is active on various social media platforms. On Instagram , using the handle @johncornish_keymortgagegroup, he shares tips and updates on mortgage solutions. This way, he can connect with potential clients and provide timely advice and information.

Visitors to will find an in-depth look at the different types of FHA loans available. These include the Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM), FHA 203(k) Improvement Mortgage, FHA Energy Efficient Mortgage, and Section 245(a) Graduated Payment Mortgage (GPM). These FHA-backed options help low-income buyers get home loans with government support. As of 2022, people with a credit score of at least 580 can get up to 96.5% of the home's value, meaning they only need a down payment of 3.5%. Those with a credit score between 500 and 579 can still qualify if they can make a 10% down payment.

John Cornish's website also features links to his social media profiles. His Facebook page has over 5.6K followers, and his YouTube channel offers various videos on home financing and mortgage advice. These videos aim to simplify the mortgage process and give practical tips for new buyers and those looking to refinance.

"Connecting with clients on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube allows us to offer continuous support and information," added Cornish. "We believe in educating our clients and maintaining open communication throughout the mortgage process."

John Cornish's dedication to his community goes beyond his professional services. Along with his wife Meghan, he founded the Key Cares Foundation, which has raised over $160,000 for local non-profit organizations in the past four years. This commitment to community support highlights his dedication to improving life in the Quad Cities area.

The team at John Cornish - Mortgage Lender includes Ryan Roman, Tayler Fick, and Lindsay Frederick. They work together to make the mortgage process smooth from application to closing. Their services cover mortgage approval, refinancing, pre-approval guidance, and advice on making strong offers on properties.

Clients can also take advantage of the team's free, no-obligation consultations. These meetings provide a chance to discuss personal needs and learn about available services without any pressure. This ensures transparency and builds trust with clients.

For more details about the new website and the services offered, visit This site is part of John Cornish's efforts to increase online visibility and become a top mortgage lender in the Quad Cities, IA.

To stay updated, follow John Cornish on Instagram, visit his Facebook page, or check out his YouTube channel. For those interested in the latest news, a detailed news article on Press Advantage highlights John Cornish's work with FHA mortgage requirements for new homes.

By using multiple digital platforms and offering a wealth of resources, John Cornish aims to be known as a leading mortgage specialist for first-time home buyers and veterans in Iowa.

