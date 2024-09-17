Nile Recognized As A Strong Performer In Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice Of The Customer Report For Enterprise Wired And Wireless LAN

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nile's Distinction is Based on Feedback and Ratings From End-User Professionals

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nile , the pioneer of a new breed of enterprise solution aimed at securing organizations from cyber-attacks and automating daily operations, today announced that Nile has been recognized as a Strong Performer in the recently released Gartner® Peer InsightsTM“Voice of the Customer” report for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN. The“Voice of the Customer” is a document that synthesizes Gartner Peer Insights' reviews into insights for IT decision-makers. Interested parties can view the report here -



“It is incredible to be recognized by our customers with such fantastic reviews, particularly since we have only been generally available for less than two years,” said Pankaj Patel, Nile's CEO and co-founder.“Despite our relatively short time in the market, our unique approach to the wired and wireless LAN is winning with IT leaders looking for more than legacy, product-centric architectures have to offer. We believe our combination of best-in-class network security, cloud native software delivery with AI-powered closed-loop automation, and custom-built wired, wireless, and sensor infrastructure in an 'as-a-Service' offering delivers a new vision for the secure campus network.”

We believe this aggregated peer perspective, along with the individual detailed reviews, is complementary to Gartner expert research and can play a key role in the buying process, as it focuses on direct peer experiences of implementing and operating a solution. Vendors placed in the upper left“Strong Performer” quadrant of the“Voice of the Customer” graphic meet or exceed the market average Overall Experience but do not meet the market average User Interest and Adoption.

A sampling of the reviews of the Nile Access Service on Gartner Peer Insights includes the following:



“Nile's approach to security sets the industry standard, offering hands-off operation that eliminates the need for branch locations to staff networking support. This not only improves the TCO, but also ensures that the best security practices are in place. Not to mention the SLAs, and the performance.” Link to full review:

“Nile offers world-class customer service on top of its game-changing business model.” Link to full review: “Great product and Great service. Takes no time to get the network up and running. Security-focused design and guaranteed availability.” Link to full review:



Overall, Nile has received strong grades with an average score of 4.9 out of 5 based on a total of 47 individual reviews, as well as a 94% score for“willingness to recommend” as of 30 June 2024. Based on these reviews, we believe Nile provides significant cost savings, a reduced operational burden, built-in zero trust security, and improved customer service, which many customers felt was missing from their other vendor relationships.

About the Nile Access Service

The Nile Access Service is powered by a new approach for securing enterprise networks that combines built-in zero trust security for the campus, cloud native software delivery, AI, and automation with a high-performance wired and wireless LAN in an“as-a-Service” offering. The Nile Access Service was built from the ground up to prevent lateral movement cyber attacks while completely automating the network lifecycle management process. This complete service offering is a comprehensive package including hardware and software components, 24/7 support, and zero upfront capital expense, all of which are backed by the industry's only performance guarantees for availability, coverage, and capacity.

About Gartner Peer Insights and the Voice of the Customer Report

Gartner Peer Insights is a free peer review and ratings platform designed for enterprise software and services decision makers. Reviews are organized by products in live markets that align to Gartner research markets, defined as Magic Quadrant or Market Guide-defined markets, or GPI-defined markets that are opened at the discretion of the GPI team and do not require research published to open the space on Peer Insights.

About Nile

Nile is disrupting the enterprise network market by building natively secure connectivity that modernizes IT operations with a new AI networking architecture, delivering enterprise networks entirely as a service. For the first time in the industry, the Nile Access Service integrates zero trust security and offers performance guarantees for connectivity, coverage, and availability. With Nile, IT organizations close the gap between their digital aspirations and legacy realities with superior connectivity that reduces the burden on critical IT resources. For more information, visit nilesecure.com/solutions/nile-access-service.

