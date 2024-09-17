Session Unveils Bold Rebrand - Revolutionizing Photography Management For Just $19/Month

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PROSPER, Texas, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Session ( ), the leading booking designed to help photographers streamline and grow their business, is excited to unveil its bold new rebrand and exciting new features. This major upgrade redefines how photographers manage bookings and deliver galleries, offering a seamless, all-in-one solution for just $19/month. Plus, photographers can explore these powerful tools risk-free with a no-strings-attached free trial.

Session stands out with its unique integration of contracts, questionnaires, payments, and galleries into a single booking link. This focus on simplicity and user experience garnered a dedicated following among photographers who value efficiency and ease of use.

Identifying a crucial gap in the market, Session's founders developed a platform that eliminates administrative headaches and ignites creativity. It has quickly become essential for photographers seeking to streamline and scale their operations.

Key Features of the New Session Experience:



Updated User Interface: A sleek new interface that perfectly aligns with Session's bold brand and future vision.

Even More Streamlined : Clients can now book sessions, sign contracts, fill out questionnaires, make payments, and receive galleries-all in one smooth step.

Integrated Galleries: Client galleries are now seamlessly incorporated into the booking process, removing the need for separate links and reducing stress for everyone. Advanced Tools for Growth: New features drive more revenue with built-in upselling options.

"We've been all-in on making Session even more powerful and delightful for our photographers." Shared Dimi Arhontidis and Derek Pittsinger, Co-founders of Session. "Whether you're just starting or a seasoned pro looking to level up, we've got your back with awesome tools designed to make your life easier!"

The rebrand was led by strategic branding partner Motto® , which specializes in brand transformations for tech and innovation. This comprehensive overhaul encompasses an innovative brand strategy, compelling messaging, refreshed visual identity, and redesigned website.

"The founders of Session are visionaries with a bold outlook for their brand's future, and they possess a remarkable openness to embrace the optimal trajectory for their next evolution," shared Sunny Bonnell, Co-founder and CEO of Motto®. "Their commitment to innovation made it a privilege for us to sculpt a strategy and brand that will propel Session into its most exciting chapter yet."

While expanding its global footprint, this rebrand marks just the beginning of Session's dedication to meeting the evolving needs of its users.

ABOUT SESSION:

Created to address the unique challenges faced by mini-session photographers, Session has evolved from a simple booking tool into a comprehensive platform that supports every facet of a photographer's workflow. Session's mission is to empower photographers with a user-friendly solution that simplifies the booking and creative process while fostering a community rooted in collaboration and generosity.

