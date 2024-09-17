(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Leadership Additions Continue to Bolster Healthcare Expertise

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Imre has made two key leadership appointments strengthening a historically strong Client Experience (CX) practice. This comes as the brand engagement agency continues its aim at increasing agency-of-record assignments among healthcare and specialty brands. Melanie LaRosa and Tom Baldwin have both been appointed as Senior Vice President of Client Experience.

Imre Adds Key Talent to Client Experience with the Addition of SVPs, Melanie LaRosa and Tom Baldwin

"Melanie and Tom bring a wealth of experience, leadership and brand stewardship that aligns with our vision for the future of Client Experience at Imre. Melanie's expertise across healthcare categories and her passion for transforming brand strategies will elevate our work, and Tom's success in leading omnichannel strategies and launching breakthrough campaigns positions us to expand our footprint and deliver even more value to clients. Together, they will drive innovation and help Imre thrive in the evolving healthcare landscape," said Scott Tucker, Chief Client Officer.

Melanie LaRosa brings more than 25 years of healthcare marketing experience in professional, patient and consumer markets, with US and global brands.

Her thought partnership and ability to challenge perspectives have previously unlocked full commercial potential across a variety of heath, and wellness categories with an emphasis on rare disease, rheumatology, women's health, and respiratory. Melanie's leadership has transformed simple initiatives into impactful experiences and developed inexperience into expertise. LaRosa's initial focus at Imre will be applying that expertise to our respiratory and rare disease portfolios of brands for large, mid-size, and biotech clients.

"I'm energized to be joining Imre during this dynamic period of growth, where change is embraced. It's a great opportunity to bring my expertise in HCP and DTC healthcare advertising to help expand our footprint in the healthcare space while also building new skills in social and PR. My top priority is fostering thought partnership to support our teams, brands, and the agency in reaching their full potential," added LaRosa.

With nearly 15 years of experience across global and US pharmaceutical brands targeting HCPs, DTC/P, and caregivers, Tom Baldwin offers deep expertise in the field. His expertise spans, oncology (hematologic, lung, and prostate), hepatitis C, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, chronic pain, medical devices, HIV, and osteoarthritis. He has led omnichannel programs, digital strategies, and NPP initiatives, focusing on launch planning, campaign evolution, and competitive disruption. Baldwin's client-side experience, gained from time embedded at client offices, will be instrumental as he leads key initiatives and drives innovation within his team with an initial focus on Imre's oncology portfolio of clients and brands.

"I'm excited to be part of

Imre during such a pivotal time for the agency, as we focus on shaping the future of the pharmaceutical space. My varied experience brings a unique perspective that will help drive how we deliver value and create innovative solutions. My priority is to cultivate strong, collaborative partnerships that empower both our clients and internal teams to achieve their best outcomes together," said Baldwin.

LaRosa and Baldwin join Imre's Client Service Leadership Team joining a group of senior leaders responsible for driving full-service brand engagement growth with existing and new clients.

About Imre:

Imre is a brand engagement agency that reaches people at pivotal moments through modern communications, new technologies and cutting-edge creativity.

Imre works with many of the world's leading companies and high-growth brands. Driven by innovation and rooted in earned and social media, the agency's integrated suite of marketing communications services includes brand strategy, creative, omnichannel marketing, modern earned and paid media and data and analytics. Imre partners with a diversified and growing portfolio of healthcare and consumer organizations. The agency maintains offices in

New York,

Baltimore, and

Philadelphia

in addition to a growing group of employees who work from anywhere. Imre is an LGBTQ-founded company.



