California Regional MLS Launches New, Optimized Website For All Its 103K+ Users

CHINO HILLS, Calif., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- California Regional MLS (CRMLS), the nation's most recognized multiple listing service, has revamped its presence with a new, robust website, accessible as of today at

CRMLS is an standout in MLS services and aims to be on the vanguard of digital products. With a fresh, modern design and an organized mega menu to enhance usability, users will find it easier than ever to explore cutting-edge product solutions, access CRMLS's award-winning supports, discover educational content, and address compliance issues. Overall, the goal is to offer a user experience befitting a leader in the real estate technology space and make it easier for on-the-go agents to access the site from mobile devices.

"As CRMLS grows and continues to expand its online offerings to users, it's important to refresh how those online interactions occur," said CRMLS CEO Art Carter. "Our main website is where people usually begin their MLS experience, so having an intuitive design that's pleasing to look at and easy to use is key to our commitment to user support. We're certain this site redesign will help our users discover more of our product offerings and provides greater ease-of-use to help with their overall profitability."

The new site was designed collaboratively with production studio SeveralGuys .

About California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS)

California Regional MLS is the nation's most recognized subscriber-based

MLS, dedicated to servicing more than 103,000 real estate professionals from dozens of Associations, Boards, and MLS organizations. CRMLS is the industry powerhouse and thrives on providing the most relevant products and services to its subscribers. For more information on CRMLS, visit

Media Contact: Art Carter, [email protected]

