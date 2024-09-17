Biolinerx Launches 'Mobilization Matters': A Digital Resource For People With Multiple Myeloma Preparing For Stem Cell Collection

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Patient
survey
currently
underway in
partnership
with
the
HealthTree Foundation; data expected in Q1 2025
TEL AVIV, Israel and WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLineRx
Ltd.
(NASDAQ:
BLRX ) (TASE:
BLRX), a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company pursuing life-changing therapies in oncology and rare diseases, today announced the launch of Mobilization
Matters ,
a
digital
resource for
people with multiple myeloma who are preparing for stem cell collection for an autologous stem cell transplant. Launched on Apheresis Awareness Day, this platform offers patient stories, educational resources, and more to support those undergoing this critical phase of treatment.
In conjunction with this launch,
BioLineRx is partnering with the HealthTree Foundation to conduct the Mobilization Matters Stem Cell Collection Survey. This initiative aims to gather insights
from
patients about
their
experiences
with
stem cell collection and apheresis as
part
of their multiple myeloma journey. The findings will help illuminate patient experiences, enhance understanding, and improve care and support strategies. Survey results are expected in Q1 2025.
"We are deeply committed to supporting multiple myeloma patients and their care partner through their stem cell collection process," said
Holly May , MBA, President of BioLineRx USA. "Our goal is to enrich education and foster dialogue, empowering patients with knowledge. Mobilization
Matters is designed to achieve this by amplifying patient voices and providing comprehensive resources."
In
addition
to
patient
stories and
survey
information, Mobilization
Matters features
a
discussion guide
to
facilitate
conversations
between patients
and
their
healthcare
teams
before
apheresis. For more information, visit
About the Mobilization Matters Survey
The
Mobilization Matters Stem Cell Collection Survey is being conducted by the HealthTree Foundation on behalf of BioLineRx among adults with multiple myeloma (ages 18+) who have attempted
stem
cell
collection
for
a
planned transplant.
Developed
in
collaboration
with
experts from leading institutions and patient advisors, the survey aims to provide valuable insights into the emotional, physical, and daily life challenges patients face during the stem cell collection process. Results will be shared on mobilizationmatters , once available.
"This survey will provide important insights into the patient experience with stem cell collection, offering a deeper understanding of the potential challenges involved," said Beth B. Giblin , PharmD, Head of US Medical Affairs, BioLineRx. "Our aim is to use the findings to build on the existing literature and inform data-driven approaches to patient care and support."
"We need to better understand the patient's journey during the stem cell collection process," said Jenny Ahlstrom , Founder & CEO of the HealthTree Foundation. "We are excited to use these data to advance education and drive patient-centered care. This collaboration supports our mission to empower multiple
myeloma patients with knowledge, enhance their care experiences, and contribute meaningfully to research."
This survey marks the first patient experience study by the HealthTree Foundation on this critical
topic. The
research
is
being
conducted
through
the
HealthTree
Cure
Hub,
a
patient-data platform and community with over 14,000 registered myeloma patients, where participants can opt into surveys and studies to accelerate research and shape the future of healthcare.
About Stem Cell Mobilization for Multiple Myeloma
Autologous
stem
cell
transplantation
(ASCT)
is
the
preferred
first-line
treatment
for
multiple myeloma – the second most common blood cancer – and is integral to the prospect of improving survival and helping to restore the immune system.i,ii
Prior to ASCT, patients undergo apheresis, a procedure to collect stem cells for transplant. Stem
cells are
made
deep
in
the
bone
marrow and
need
to
be
mobilized
from
the
bone
marrow to the bloodstream for collection during apheresis,iv
ASCT success depends on adequate mobilization and collection of stem cells While more
multiple myeloma patients are candidates for ASCT than ever before, stem cell mobilization and collection is a growing challenge.
This is due to factors such as increasing proportion of older
patients
receiving
ASCTvi and
the
use
of
standard
3-
and
4-drug induction
therapy,
which can further impair mobilization with fewer cells mobilized and additional days of apheresis required, viii
About
the
HealthTree Foundation
HealthTree is a global nonprofit using innovation to save lives. They provide lifetime personalized support and education, meaningful patient-to-patient connections and a powerful patient data portal. HealthTree's cutting-edge technology empowers patients to better manage their health and engages them as critical contributors to lifesaving research. The trust of their patient community allows HealthTree to provide continually updated, real-world patient data to researchers who seek to advance clinical care and find cures for blood cancers. Visit
healthtree today.
About
BioLineRx
BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX ) (TASE: BLRX) is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company pursuing life-changing therapies in oncology and rare diseases. Since receiving approval for our first marketed product in the U.S., BioLineRx is continuing to advance a pipeline of investigational drugs
for
patients with
sickle
cell
disease,
pancreatic
cancer,
and
other
solid tumors. Headquartered in Israel, and with operations in the U.S., the company is driving innovative therapeutics with end-to-end expertise in development and commercialization, ensuring life-changing discoveries move beyond the bench to the bedside.
Learn
more
about
who
we
are,
what
we
do,
and
how
we
do
it
at
,
or on Twitter and LinkedIn .

CONTACTS:
United States
John Lacey
BioLineRx
[email protected]
SOURCE BioLineRx Ltd.
