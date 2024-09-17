Biolinerx Launches 'Mobilization Matters': A Digital Resource For People With Multiple Myeloma Preparing For Stem Cell Collection

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Patient

survey

currently

underway in

partnership

with

the

HealthTree Foundation; data expected in Q1 2025

TEL AVIV, Israel and WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLineRx

Ltd.

(NASDAQ:

BLRX ) (TASE:

BLRX), a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company pursuing life-changing therapies in oncology and rare diseases, today announced the launch of Mobilization

Matters ,

a

digital

resource for

people with multiple myeloma who are preparing for stem cell collection for an autologous stem cell transplant. Launched on Apheresis Awareness Day, this platform offers patient stories, educational resources, and more to support those undergoing this critical phase of treatment.

In conjunction with this launch,

BioLineRx is partnering with the HealthTree Foundation to conduct the Mobilization Matters Stem Cell Collection Survey. This initiative aims to gather insights

from

patients about

their

experiences

with

stem cell collection and apheresis as

part

of their multiple myeloma journey. The findings will help illuminate patient experiences, enhance understanding, and improve care and support strategies. Survey results are expected in Q1 2025.

"We are deeply committed to supporting multiple myeloma patients and their care partner through their stem cell collection process," said

Holly May , MBA, President of BioLineRx USA. "Our goal is to enrich education and foster dialogue, empowering patients with knowledge. Mobilization

Matters is designed to achieve this by amplifying patient voices and providing comprehensive resources."

In

addition

to

patient

stories and

survey

information, Mobilization

Matters features

a

discussion guide

to

facilitate

conversations

between patients

and

their

healthcare

teams

before

apheresis. For more information, visit

About the Mobilization Matters Survey

The

Mobilization Matters Stem Cell Collection Survey is being conducted by the HealthTree Foundation on behalf of BioLineRx among adults with multiple myeloma (ages 18+) who have attempted

stem

cell

collection

for

a

planned transplant.

Developed

in

collaboration

with

experts from leading institutions and patient advisors, the survey aims to provide valuable insights into the emotional, physical, and daily life challenges patients face during the stem cell collection process. Results will be shared on mobilizationmatters , once available.

"This survey will provide important insights into the patient experience with stem cell collection, offering a deeper understanding of the potential challenges involved," said Beth B. Giblin , PharmD, Head of US Medical Affairs, BioLineRx. "Our aim is to use the findings to build on the existing literature and inform data-driven approaches to patient care and support."

"We need to better understand the patient's journey during the stem cell collection process," said Jenny Ahlstrom , Founder & CEO of the HealthTree Foundation. "We are excited to use these data to advance education and drive patient-centered care. This collaboration supports our mission to empower multiple

myeloma patients with knowledge, enhance their care experiences, and contribute meaningfully to research."

This survey marks the first patient experience study by the HealthTree Foundation on this critical

topic. The

research

is

being

conducted

through

the

HealthTree

Cure

Hub,

a

patient-data platform and community with over 14,000 registered myeloma patients, where participants can opt into surveys and studies to accelerate research and shape the future of healthcare.

About Stem Cell Mobilization for Multiple Myeloma

Autologous

stem

cell

transplantation

(ASCT)

is

the

preferred

first-line

treatment

for

multiple myeloma – the second most common blood cancer – and is integral to the prospect of improving survival and helping to restore the immune system.i,ii

Prior to ASCT, patients undergo apheresis, a procedure to collect stem cells for transplant. Stem

cells are

made

deep

in

the

bone

marrow and

need

to

be

mobilized

from

the

bone

marrow to the bloodstream for collection during apheresis,iv

ASCT success depends on adequate mobilization and collection of stem cells While more

multiple myeloma patients are candidates for ASCT than ever before, stem cell mobilization and collection is a growing challenge.

This is due to factors such as increasing proportion of older

patients

receiving

ASCTvi and

the

use

of

standard

3-

and

4-drug induction

therapy,

which can further impair mobilization with fewer cells mobilized and additional days of apheresis required, viii

About

the

HealthTree Foundation

HealthTree is a global nonprofit using innovation to save lives. They provide lifetime personalized support and education, meaningful patient-to-patient connections and a powerful patient data portal. HealthTree's cutting-edge technology empowers patients to better manage their health and engages them as critical contributors to lifesaving research. The trust of their patient community allows HealthTree to provide continually updated, real-world patient data to researchers who seek to advance clinical care and find cures for blood cancers. Visit

healthtree today.



About

BioLineRx

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX ) (TASE: BLRX) is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company pursuing life-changing therapies in oncology and rare diseases. Since receiving approval for our first marketed product in the U.S., BioLineRx is continuing to advance a pipeline of investigational drugs

for

patients with

sickle

cell

disease,

pancreatic

cancer,

and

other

solid tumors. Headquartered in Israel, and with operations in the U.S., the company is driving innovative therapeutics with end-to-end expertise in development and commercialization, ensuring life-changing discoveries move beyond the bench to the bedside.

Learn

more

about

who

we

are,

what

we

do,

and

how

we

do

it

at

,

or on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Logo:

CONTACTS:

United States

John Lacey

BioLineRx

[email protected]

SOURCE BioLineRx Ltd.

