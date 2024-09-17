Investorflow Announces AI Collaboration With Salesforce To Transform Private Markets

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Initial customer implementations demonstrate InvestorFlow AI powered by Einstein and Agentforce Agent Actions has the potential to accelerate fundraising, optimize capital deployment, and increase investor engagement

MENLO PARK, Calif. and LONDON, United Kingdom, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InvestorFlow, the leading cloud-based powering alternative firms, today announced the next step in its collaboration with Salesforce, focused on delivering joint AI-powered solutions to private markets. One of only 17 select ISV partners tapped to participate in Salesforce's early access Einstein AI SDK program, InvestorFlow is the sole ISV technology partner focused exclusively on the financial services industry. After extensive previews and initial deployment with select customers and services partners, InvestorFlow AI demonstrations will be featured at Dreamforce, Salesforce's marquee customer event starting today in San Francisco.



“GenAI promises to fundamentally change how we engage with technology and allows us to reimagine workflows and processes at every level of an organization,” said Todd Glasson, CEO of InvestorFlow.“Our initial efforts demonstrate how Einstein AI will expand InvestorFlow's capacity to synthesize knowledge across our platform including insights previously locked in meeting notes, email and documents and to automatically generate action including email communications to drive deal cycles. Einstein AI creates added incentives for users to increase their engagement with our applications built on Salesforce.”

Built on InvestorFlow's longstanding partnership with Salesforce to develop a customer relationship management offering optimized for private markets executives and deal professionals, InvestorFlow's out-of-the-box AI Agentforce actions powered by Einstein AI deliver several advancements across the entire solution suite and signal what will be possible in the future:



Fundraising : AI enables firms to extract better insights into their investors' preferences. which enables smarter engagement while simplifying how fundraisers update pipeline records directly from meeting notes and email and automatically generating communications to drive deals forward.

Deal Management : AI synthesizes 360 views of deal targets, combining content from documents, meeting notes, email and third-party data such as Pitchbook and Preqin into personalized tearsheets for every deal professional. AI also enables deal professionals to source, review and drive an unprecedented volume of investment opportunities.

Asset Management: AI enables InvestorFlow to aggregate data from a variety of sources to aid in valuation, reporting, and actions to optimize returns on capital invested.

Investor Services: AI is a force multiplier for client services personnel to provide visibility into current investments and customize information on new opportunities for their investors at scale, allowing them to step up to higher value-added work. Real-Time Reporting: AI can dramatically reduce the time it takes to generate accurate reports for internal and external stakeholders to drive tighter, more efficient execution.



"Holland Mountain recognizes Salesforce Agentforce and Einstein as an industry-leading AI platform, and it's impressive to see how InvestorFlow has seamlessly integrated it into their fund cycle solutions, helping private capital firms enhance efficiency and scale their operations," said Barnaby Piggott, CEO of Holland Mountain, a leading specialist consulting firm to the private capital industry.

“InvestorFlow leverages the full power of Salesforce and Einstein AI, giving deal professionals a single interface to create, assess, and progress deals far more efficiently, bring in essential metrics and data from industry standards like Pitchbook, and keep them moving forward with full support for mobile access,” said Chuck Greiner, Partner, Customer Solutions at West Monroe, a global business and technology consulting firm. "The deal teams we work with are going to love this."

InvestorFlow AI powered by Einstein and Agentforce Actions will be on full display at Dreamforce 2024, running September 17-19, 2024, at San Francisco's Moscone Center, in Exhibition Booth 1413 and be available for executive briefings with customer and partners in Executive Briefing Room 28.

Salesforce, Dreamforce and others are among the trademarks of Salesforce, inc.

About InvestorFlow

InvestorFlow is the leading private markets industry cloud that turns relationships into capital, knowledge into investment opportunities, and collaboration into lasting partnerships. InvestorFlow is the only solution provider to integrate fundraising, deal management, reporting and investor services into one cloud-native platform. InvestorFlow serves over 250 clients including 25 of the top 50 alternative asset managers, with more than $6 trillion of assets, 3,500 funds and 290,000 Limited Partners on its platform. InvestorFlow is a privately held company based in Menlo Park, California with offices in New York City and London. To learn more, visit

For press inquiries, contact:

Miranda Harrington, Bloxspring

...