Electrify Expo Thrills Thousands In Seattle With Major Festival Including Lucid Gravity Debut & Tesla Cybertruck Demos

Lucid showcased the yet to be released Lucid Gravity SUV with third row seating in Seattle for the first time



– Attendees got the exclusive opportunity to get behind the wheel of the Tesla Cybertruck on the open roads

– Lexus, Hyundai, Nissan, Ford, BMW, Toyota, Volvo, Tesla, Lucid, Amazon, Verizon + others showcased their latest products and attendees were able to experience all things electric across multiple demo zone experiences

– Electrify Expo's next stop will be in New York at Citi Field on Oct 12-13; tickets can be purchased at #tickets

SEATTLE, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electrify Expo , North America's largest electric vehicle (EV) festival electrified the Pacific Northwest with a thrilling lineup from the brands leading the EV transition. The two-day event drew thousands to the University of Washington, where attendees experienced the latest EVs, E-Motorcycle, E-Bike, E-Scooter, E-Skateboard and the latest technology in electric transport.

One of the weekend's major highlights was the debut of the Lucid Gravity which gave attendees an exclusive first look at the company's highly anticipated three row electric SUV. The excitement didn't stop there-Seattle was treated to thrilling rides from the Tesla lineup including the Cybertruck, as well as the latest from Hyundai, BMW, Toyota, Volvo, Lexus, Nissan, Lucid, and Ford which offered real-world experiences on the streets of Seattle.

"The State of Washington and specifically the city of Seattle continue to embrace EVs at a rapid pace," said BJ Birtwell, CEO and founder of Electrify Expo. "We're thrilled to have brought a huge lineup of EVs for our attendees to experience as well as inform them about the offerings from these manufacturers which importantly debunks an abundance of misinformation that is out there today about the price, range, and performance of these incredible vehicles.”

Attendees enjoyed an action-packed weekend full of electrifying experiences beyond EVs that included e-bike, e-scooter and e-skateboard demos, EV charging demonstrations + talking sessions, solar power offerings, and a surge of customization options of automotive aftermarket brands.

Other key highlights from the Seattle stop included:



The Ford Thrill Zone , where attendees experienced hot laps in the Mustang Mach-E GT with professional drivers.

Amazon Recharge Zone , where attendees got answers to their questions about EV ownership, charging, and maintenance, debunking common EV myths. Verizon Wireless , where attendees got to experience the latest technology in mobile.



As Electrify Expo continues its national tour, the festival now heads to New York, followed by its eighth and final stop in Austin, Texas. For tickets and information, visit .

About Electrify Expo

Electrify Expo is North America's largest outdoor electric vehicle (EV) festival showcasing the latest technology and products in electrification including startup and legacy EVs, electric motorcycles, bikes, scooters, skateboards, boats, surfboards and more. The festival addresses one of the most challenging barriers to mass adoption of electric vehicles - understanding how electric transportation works - with meaningful consumer experiences behind the wheel or in the seat on thrilling demo courses. Top brands from around the world exhibit and attend Electrify Expo's events to meet consumers at all stages on their path to electrification. 2024 events will take place in Long Beach and San Francisco, Calif., Phoenix, Denver, New York, Seattle, Orlando, and Austin, Texas. To stay up to date on the latest news and announcements from Electrify Expo, visit and follow on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

Media Contact

Skyya PR

