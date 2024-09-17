GTT : Statement Of Own Shares Dealings From 12/09/2024 To 13/09/2024
| Statement of own shares dealings from 12th September to 13th September, 2024
| Issuer's name
| Issuer's identifying code
| Date of transaction
| Identifying code of financial instrument
| Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
| Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares
| Market (MIC code)
| GTT SA
| GTT
| 12/09/2024
| FR0011726835
| 17,000
| 125.79 €
| XPAR
| GTT SA
| GTT
| 13/09/2024
| FR0011726835
| 3,000
| 128.54 €
| XPAR
| TOTAL
| 20,000
| 126.20 €
Purpose of the buyback: to honour the obligations linked to share option programs or other plans for allocation of shares to employees or corporate officers of the Company or those of an associated company.
Note: details of day-to-day transactions are attached.
Investor relations contact:
... / + 33 1 30 23 20 87
Attachment
GTT - Detailled Statement of own shares dealings from September 12 to 13, 2024
