GTT : Statement Of Own Shares Dealings From 12/09/2024 To 13/09/2024


9/17/2024 12:31:10 PM

Statement of own shares dealings from 12th September to 13th September, 2024
Issuer's name Issuer's identifying code Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares Market (MIC code)
GTT SA GTT 12/09/2024 FR0011726835 17,000 125.79 € XPAR
GTT SA GTT 13/09/2024 FR0011726835 3,000 128.54 € XPAR
TOTAL 20,000 126.20 €

Purpose of the buyback: to honour the obligations linked to share option programs or other plans for allocation of shares to employees or corporate officers of the Company or those of an associated company.

Note: details of day-to-day transactions are attached.

Investor relations contact:
... / + 33 1 30 23 20 87

Attachment

  • GTT - Detailled Statement of own shares dealings from September 12 to 13, 2024

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

