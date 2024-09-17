Global Beach Tourism Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Beach Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Beach Tourism Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The beach tourism market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $225.53 billion in 2023 to $240.03 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to climate and weather conditions, cultural significance and recreation activities, sustainable beach tourism on high rise, government initiatives toward the tourism sector, and environmental awareness.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Beach Tourism Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The beach tourism market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $311.57 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising investment in the tourism sector, growing penetration of social media among gen-z, gaining knowledge and understanding of different cultures, rising in booking for vacation rentals, and increasing in the recreational activities.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Beach Tourism Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver of The Beach Tourism Market

The increase in international tourism is expected to propel the growth of the beach tourism market going forward. International tourism refers to people traveling to and staying in places outside their usual environment and across national borders for leisure, business, or other purposes. The growth in international tourism is due to increased disposable income, improvements in air travel, high-speed trains, and other forms of transportation, and increased global trade and business activities. Beach tourism provides international tourists with a multifaceted experience combining relaxation, adventure, cultural exploration, and recreational activities in beautiful coastal environments.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:



Which Market Players Are Driving The Beach Tourism Market Growth?

Key players in the beach tourism market include Marriott International Inc., TUI AG, Expedia Group Inc., Booking B.V., Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., Airbnb Inc., Hyatt Hotels Corporation, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, Accor S.A., InterContinental Hotels Group PLC, Shangri-La International Hotel Management Limited, Melia Hotels International SA , TripAdvisor Inc., Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc., The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company LLC, Apple leisure group, Mandarin Oriental International Limited, On the Beach Group plc, Thomas Cook Ltd., Fairmont Hotels and Resorts Inc., Dana Point, Safari & Beach, The Anaheim Tour Company, Cox & Kings Ltd, Kuoni travel group.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Beach Tourism Market Share Analysis?

Major companies operating in the beach tourism market are focusing on sustainability initiatives such as eco-friendly accommodations to gain a competitive advantage. Eco-friendly accommodations prioritize environmental responsibility by using renewable resources, reducing waste, and promoting conservation efforts.

How Is The Global Beach Tourism Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Sun And Sand Tourism, Adventure Tourism, Eco-Tourism, Wellness Tourism

2) By Service Type: Accommodation, Transportation, Activities, Other Service Types

3) By Activity: Swimming, Sunbathing, Surfing, Snorkeling, Water Sports, Beach Sports

4) By Application: Individual, Group, Family, Corporate

Geographical Insights: Europe Leading The Beach Tourism Market

Europe was the largest region in the beach tourism market in 2023. The regions covered in the beach tourism market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Beach Tourism Market Definition

Beach tourism refers to the travel and recreational activities centered around coastal areas, specifically beaches. This form of tourism focuses on the natural and leisure amenities provided by beach environments, attracting visitors for various activities and experiences.

Beach Tourism Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global beach tourism market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Beach Tourism Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on beach tourism market size, beach tourism market drivers and trends, beach tourism market major players, beach tourism competitors' revenues, beach tourism market positioning, and beach tourism market growth across geographies. The beach tourism market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Wellness Tourism Global Market Report 2024



Agritourism Global Market Report 2024



Parabolic Flight Tourism Global Market Report 2024



What Does the Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.