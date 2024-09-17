Moderation Management Announces Exclusive More Sober October Kickstart Course For 30Th Anniversary

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Moderation Management (MM) is excited to unveil its exclusive More Sober October Kickstart Course in celebration of its 30th Anniversary.

GRANDVILLE, MI, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MM has been at the forefront of supporting individuals who seek a mindful approach to their relationship with alcohol since it's founding in 1994. This milestone event will feature a range of valuable resources, including a Clinicians Panel with Dr. Andrew Tatarsky, an Accountability led by Anna Charles, exclusive recordings from the recent Moderation Mindset Summit, and an exciting giveaway.More Sober October is Coming Soon! For many, October is a prime time for reconsidering alcohol consumption. The“Sober October” movement, akin to“Dry January,” encourages people to practice mindful drinking and reflect on their drinking patterns. MM's More Sober October initiative takes this further by offering a structured approach to moderate drinking through its kickstart program. This includes a private alcohol moderation facebook group, daily content intended to support controlled drinking strategies, and weekly meetings to support participants on controlling alcohol consumption.During October, we encourage participants to explore what moderate drinking means to them, set achievable goals to reduce alcohol intake, and engage with a supportive community through our low-cost More Sober October Kickstart 30-day program. For more details, visit moderationmonth.Registration for the More Sober October Kickstart Course is now open. To discover more about this transformative program and secure your spot, please visit moderationmonth. Early bird pricing is available through September 18th for just $30. Starting on September 19th through the end of the month registration is $40.About Moderation ManagementModeration Management (MM) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting individuals who wish to address their drinking habits and pursue a healthier lifestyle. MM advocates for moderation as a viable alternative to traditional abstinence-only approaches. Through peer support, educational resources, and community engagement, including moderation meetings and alcohol moderation apps, MM helps individuals manage their drinking more effectively. Learn more at .Andrea PainModeration Management

