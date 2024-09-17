Elena Alschuler Receives Nareit's 2024 Sustainable Leadership Award

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Nareit's inaugural Sustainability Impact Awards recognize REITs for leadership in advancing sustainability

CHICAGO, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elena Alschuler, LaSalle's Americas Head of Sustainability has been recognized with the Nareit 2024 Sustainable Leadership Award on behalf of JLL Income Property Trust.

Nareit presented the inaugural Sustainability Impact Awards

at its REITworks: 2024 Sustainability & Social Responsibility

in McLean, VA. The awards recognize REITs for implementing sustainable practices that demonstrate leadership, ingenuity, and environmental impact in the commercial real estate industry.

Elena was recognized for her leadership in sustainability in the built environment, and her collaboration with industry peers to share knowledge and develop best practices. This is exemplified in Elena's recent role as chair for the CRREM North America Working Group which is working to develop decarbonization pathways to benchmark transition risk.

Nareit Senior Vice President of Environmental Stewardship & Sustainability, Jessica Long said : "We are excited to highlight Elena and JLL Income Property Trust who are raising the bar for advancing sustainability practices in their operations, buildings, communities, and across the broader REIT and commercial real estate industry."

LaSalle Global Head of Climate and Carbon, Julie Manning said : "This award is a well-deserved recognition of Elena's exceptional contributions to sustainable real estate practices. Her innovative strategies and tireless efforts have not only elevated LaSalle's program but are also working to set new benchmarks for the entire industry. Elena's work exemplifies our commitment to exploring sustainable solutions that can drive investment performance."

JLL Income Property Trust, President and CEO, Allan Swaringen said : "At JLL Income Property Trust, we believe sustainability initiatives can drive value and mitigate risk. We integrate these sustainability principles in our portfolio construction, acquisitions and asset management activities, resulting in a tailored approach to each property in our portfolio. Elena has been at the forefront of driving these efforts, and this recognition by Nareit is a testament to her commitment."

About JLL Income Property Trust, Inc.

(NASDAQ: ZIPTAX ; ZIPTMX ; ZIPIAX ; ZIPIMX )

JLL Income Property Trust, Inc. is a daily NAV REIT that owns and manages a diversified portfolio of high quality, income-producing residential, industrial, grocery-anchored retail, healthcare and office properties located in the United States. JLL Income Property Trust expects to further diversify its real estate portfolio over time, including on a global basis. For more information, visit .

About LaSalle Investment Management | Investing Today. For Tomorrow.

LaSalle Investment Management is one of the world's leading real estate investment managers. On a global basis, LaSalle manages US$84.8 billion of assets in private and public real estate property and debt investments as of Q2 2024. LaSalle's diverse client base includes public and private pension funds, insurance companies, governments, corporations, endowments and private individuals from across the globe. LaSalle sponsors a complete range of investment vehicles, including separate accounts, open- and closed-end funds, public securities and entity-level investments.

For more information, please visit , and LinkedIn.

Investing today. For tomorrow.

About Nareit

Nareit serves as the worldwide representative voice for REITs and publicly traded real estate companies with an interest in U.S. real estate. Nareit's members are REITs and other real estate companies throughout the world that own, operate, and finance income-producing real estate, as well as those firms and individuals who advise, study, and service those businesses. Nareit's focus is to broaden and deepen REIT ownership to help a growing set of everyday American investors enjoy the benefits of holding real estate in a well-diversified portfolio, while increasing capital sources that invest in America's future. Nareit is the exclusive registered trademark of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, Inc.®, 1875 I St., NW, Suite 500, Washington, DC 20006-5413. Follow us on REIT. Copyright© 2024 by Nareit®. All rights reserved.

Contacts:

Alissa Schachter

LaSalle Investment Management

Telephone:

+1 (312) 228-2048

Email:

[email protected]



Doug Allen

Dukas Linden Public Relations

Telephone: +1 646 722 6530

Email:

[email protected]

SOURCE JLL Income Property Trust

