Join The Cloud Native Ecosystem At Kubeday Colombia On October 9!

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Open to technologists of all levels,

KubeDay Colombia will convene engaging cloud native speakers and community members to Medellín

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The Cloud Native Computing Foundation ® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, is hosting KubeDay Colombia

on October 9 in Medellín. The Colombian, Latin American, and international cloud native communities will come together for a day to learn and collaborate on the direction of the ecosystem.

Hosted by CNCF, KubeDay events are localized events where local experts, adopters, developers, and practitioners can connect with regional and international community members, experiencing rich in-person education and collaboration. KubeDays focuses on specific geographical regions experiencing community expansion, and it is a wonderful opportunity to engage with the leaders of CNCF-hosted projects as the community sets the direction for the cloud native ecosystem.

"Cloud native is a global community, and our community in South America has grown considerably over the last several years," said Chris Aniszczyk, CTO, CNCF. "We are looking forward to a KubeDay event in the region that is packed with great technical content. We hope you can join us as we bring Kubernetes and cloud native to Colombia."

Join the Colombian #TeamCloudNative for an exciting community-curated schedule that will include talks including:



What Does a Successful OSS Career Look Like? - Margarita Manterola, Independent

AI in Kubernetes: How to Get Started? - David Espejo, Union

Building a Complete Infrastructure Ecosystem with Kubernetes Ready for Production - Hudson Coutinho, Independent & Erivaldo Lopes, Magalu Cloud Fuego, Caos Y Deploy: Haciéndote Indestructible - Rossana Suarez, NaranjaX

For the full KubeDay Colombia program, please visit the schedule .

Registration

Register

for standard in-person pricing through September 22.

Thank You to Our Sponsors

KubeDay Colombia has been made possible thanks to our amazing community, and support from the local KCD organizers.

About Cloud Native Computing Foundation

Cloud native computing empowers organizations to build and run scalable applications with an open source software stack in public, private, and hybrid clouds. The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) hosts critical components of the global technology infrastructure, including Kubernetes, Prometheus, and Envoy. CNCF brings together the industry's top developers, end users, and vendors, and runs the largest open source developer conferences in the world. Supported by more than 500 members, including the world's largest cloud computing and software companies, as well as over 200 innovative startups, CNCF is part of the nonprofit Linux Foundation. For more information, please visit .

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see our trademark usage page. Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

Media Contact

Jessie Adams-Shore

The Linux Foundation

[email protected]



SOURCE Cloud Native Computing Foundation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED