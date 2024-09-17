2024 Design Champions: Arch11 Wins AIA Firm Of The Year Honors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arch11 is honored with the esteemed

2024 AIA Colorado Firm of the Year Award by the Colorado Chapter of the American Institute of Architects (AIA). This award acknowledges exceptional accomplishments in design, practice, and leadership and celebrates Arch11 as a firm leaving a lasting impact on the built environment and the industry.

A Legacy of Design Excellence

Founded in 1993, Arch11

is a firm of firsts, transforming the Colorado landscape, leaving an indelible mark on the region through artful, enduring, modern design. From creating Boulder's first LEED Gold-certified home in 2007 to the upcoming opening of Wild Bear Nature Center, Colorado's first carbon-positive nature center, Arch11 pushes the boundaries of design excellence and environmental stewardship.

"As architects we are first ecologists in the truest meaning of the word: Oikos: House, Logia: Study of," said E.J. Meade, Founding Partner and Principal at Arch11.

Over 30 years, Arch11 has delivered architectural projects across North America and beyond. The firm's award-winning portfolio highlights a wide range of project scales and typologies, from high-end residential to commercial headquarters. "We are modernists at heart and seek high-performance solutions weaving interior spaces to spacious outdoor areas fostering a strong kinship with nature," said Ken Andrews, Partner and Principal at Arch11.

Artful, Resilient Design for an Evolving World

A cornerstone of Arch11's practice is its unwavering dedication to sustainability. As a signatory of the AIA

2030 Commitment, Arch11 is applying standards and goals to reduce carbon footprints at all building scales. The practice has extensive experience designing to high-performance building standards: LEED, Passive House, The Living Building Challenge, and Net-Zero energy use.

Arch11's collaborative process is rooted in discovery. The firm's strong belief in continuous learning is evident in its emphasis on mentorship and leading the next generation. This investment in talent development plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of the built environment. "We believe exceptional design results from cultivating connection, craft, and community," said Linnaea Stuart, Principal at Arch11.

For more information on Arch11 and its award-winning portfolio, visit Arch11 .

Media Contact:

Sarah Castner

303-546-6868

Arch11

SOURCE Arch11

