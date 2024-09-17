BMC Named A Leader For Service Orchestration And Automation Platforms (SOAP) In The 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant Report

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BMC recognized for its ability to execute and completeness of vision for the Control-M

BMC , a global leader in software solutions enabling

business faster than humanly possible, was recognized as a Leader and highest in ability to execute in the inaugural publication of the 2024 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Service Orchestration and Platforms (SOAP) [1]. A complimentary copy of the report

According to Gartner, SOAP combines workflow orchestration, workload automation, and resource provisioning across an organization's hybrid digital infrastructure. Increasingly, they are central to an organization's ability to deploy workloads and to optimize deployments as a part of cost and availability initiatives.

BMC believes this Control-M platform delivers on the key elements of SOAP by helping our customers accelerate their business modernization, make better decisions faster, and drive digital services innovation. Getting these innovations built, deployed, and running in production, at scale across the increasingly complex, rapidly evolving application, data, and hybrid cloud ecosystem requires a collaboration framework for IT Ops, data and cloud engineers, developers, and business users alike.

The Control-M and BMC Helix Control-M offerings deliver capabilities supporting:



Multiple out-of-the-box integrations, including many introduced in the last year

Continuous innovation through jobs-as-code extending dev and ops collaboration

Data pipeline orchestration and file transfer management with universal visibility and control of workflows All size organizations across all industries globally through BMC Services, value-added resellers (VARs) and partners

BMC Software was also recognized as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner Market Guide for DataOps Tools , published in August 2024. According to Gartner, "DataOps tools enable organizations to continually improve data pipeline orchestration, automation, testing and operations to streamline data delivery."

"We are delighted to be recognized as a Leader in the inaugural Gartner Magic Quadrant for Service Orchestration and Automation Platforms report. This, we feel, is a testament to our customer relationships and helping them to achieve their evolving business initiatives over many years," said Gur Steif, president of digital business automation at BMC. "We are continuing to invest in the future of the market focused on AI, data, and cloud innovations and are excited about our customers, our partners, and the opportunities ahead."



Additional resources



Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About BMC

BMC empowers 86% of the Forbes Global 50 to accelerate business value faster than humanly possible. Our industry-leading portfolio unlocks human and machine potential to drive business growth, innovation, and sustainable success. BMC does this in a simple and optimized way by connecting people, systems, and data that power the world's largest organizations so they can seize a competitive advantage.

