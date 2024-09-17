Heim, Payne & Chorush Partners In Houston Recognized For Intellectual Property Expertise In Texas Super Lawyers Rankings

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOUSTON, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Four experienced attorneys from the Houston intellectual property firm

Heim, Payne & Chorush, LLP , have been selected among the best in the state in the 2024 Texas Super Lawyers rankings published by Thomson Reuters.

Heim, Payne & Chorush partners Michael Heim , Leslie Payne , Russell Chorush , and Eric Enger have earned multiple selections in the annual guide to Texas' leading lawyers based on their years of successful work for clients in all types of intellectual property cases.

Fellow firm partner Blaine Larson was recognized earlier this year for his intellectual property trial work in the companion 2024 Texas Rising Stars list of the state's top young attorneys.

The Super Lawyers rankings are published in Texas and other states nationwide following independent research that includes client interviews, nominations from other attorneys, and a poll of leading lawyers in specific practice areas.

Heim, Payne & Chorush and the firm's lawyers are consistently ranked for expertise in intellectual property and antitrust cases in Texas and across the U.S. In addition to Super Lawyers and Rising Stars, the firm and individual attorneys have claimed spots in The Best Lawyers in America , IAM Patent 1000 , Chambers USA , IP Stars , Best Law Firms , and other leading professional guides.

Heim, Payne & Chorush, LLP, represents plaintiffs and defendants in litigation across a broad range of technologies and business sectors. With a wide variety of technical and scientific backgrounds, firm attorneys handle all facets of intellectual property litigation for some of the largest energy and technology firms, individuals, and smaller companies. Ranked among the most active and top-performing firms in matters before the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board by Patexia Insights, Payne & Chorush takes pride in its ability to partner with other attorneys and firms to bring the best possible trial team together for the benefit of the client. To learn more about the firm and its work, visit .

SOURCE Heim, Payne & Chorush, LLP

