Norton Rose Fulbright Adds Family Office Pro Gabby Lyons As Corporate Partner In Dallas

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dallas, TX, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright today announced that Gabriella Lyons, who has extensive experience in the family office industry, has joined its corporate, M&A and securities practice as a partner in Dallas.

Gabby focuses on serving family offices and family- and founder-owned businesses in the matters most critical to advancing their organizations and legacies, including management; transformational mergers and acquisitions and other transactions; corporate, family and intergenerational planning; and formulating and navigating governance structures and implementing strategies to preserve family wealth and harmony while achieving business and personal goals.

Drawing on more than 20 years of experience in legal and executive roles serving the family office industry, Gabby has in-depth knowledge of issues related to structuring, operations and risk management. She routinely counsels boards of directors and senior management on strategic planning, material transactions and business decisions, risk considerations, fiduciary obligations, regulatory compliance and shareholder communications.

Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright's US Managing Partner, said:

“Gabby's addition reflects our focus on growing the firm with dynamic lawyers across the US. Her significant experience servicing leading family offices will enhance our overall corporate offering.”

Scarlet McNellie, Norton Rose Fulbright's US Head of Corporate, M&A and Securities, commented:

“Gabby is a skilled transactional lawyer with deep connections in the Dallas family office and greater business community. Her strong background in family office operations and investment management will enhance our ability to serve complex family offices across the nation.”

Gabby, who joins the firm from Sidley Austin, said:

“Norton Rose Fulbright is widely known for its full-service capabilities across all of the various disciplines that leading global family offices and investment managers demand. I am excited for the opportunity to work with the many outstanding Norton Rose Fulbright lawyers and clients.”

Before returning to private practice, Gabby held several business and legal leadership roles with prominent family offices, family-owned and controlled businesses and family investment entities. Gabby has served newly formed or in-concept family offices, multi-family offices and legacy families, supporting the family, leadership teams and trusted external advisors.

Licensed in Texas, New York and Connecticut, Gabby earned her law degree from the University of Connecticut School of Law and her bachelor's degree from Trinity University.

