عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Total Number Of Shares And Voting Rights At August 31, 2024


9/17/2024 12:16:47 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 17 September 2024

Orange: information on the total number of shares and voting rights referred to in Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

In application of Article L. 22-10-46 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce), as from 3 April 2016, a double voting right is automatically granted to fully paid-up shares that have been held in registered form and under a single shareholder name for at least two years.

Date Number of shares Number of treasury shares without voting rights Theoretical number of voting rights [1] Number of voting rights exercisable
01/31/2024 2, 660, 056,599 2, 014,145 3, 154, 643,135 3 152, 628,990
02/29/2024 2, 660, 056,599 1, 874,145 3, 154, 554,054 3, 152, 679,909
03/31/2024 2, 660, 056,599 1, 770,145 3, 165, 551,178 3, 163, 781,033
04/30/2024 2, 660, 056,599 569,200 3, 166, 182,380 3, 165, 613,180
05/31/2024 2, 660, 056,599 469,200 3, 171, 242,130 3, 170, 772,930
06/30/2024 2, 660, 056,599 1, 903,484 3, 172, 194,218 3, 170, 290,734
07/31/2024 2, 660, 056,599 983 484 3, 172, 126,761 3, 171, 143,277
08/31/2024 2, 660, 056,599 983 484 3, 172, 119,371 3, 171, 135,887

[1] Calculated in accordance with the last paragraph of Article 223-11 of the General Regulations, on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares without voting rights.

Attachment

  • 20240831_Information on number of shares and voting rights

MENAFN17092024004107003653ID1108683828


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search