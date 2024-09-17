Radix Launches Leafcutter™ – A Real-Time Data Solution For Industrial Excellence

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leafcutter empowers users in asset intensive industries with data intelligence at scale to achieve operational excellence

HOUSTON, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radix , a global solutions company, at the forefront of industrial digital transformation, announces the launch of Radix's Leafcutter , an Intelligent Industrial Data Solution designed to empower organizations with the insights needed to achieve operational excellence.



Leafcutter streamlines data management and integrates seamlessly with real-time process historian platforms, enabling significant benefits for asset-intensive industries.

Radix's Leafcutter addresses a critical challenge that many organizations face: the efficient management and analysis of vast amounts of real-time machine data. Traditionally, the process of collecting, processing, and storing this data has been labor-intensive and fraught with siloes and complexities, often leading to inefficiencies and delays in real-time analytics. These challenges hinder organizations from making timely, data-driven decisions, ultimately affecting their competitive edge.

"Leafcutter is a solution to a shared challenge that many industries are facing – the need to efficiently leverage vast amounts of real-time machine data into cloud platforms,” said Geraldo Rochocz, Chief Technology Officer at Radix.

One of the standout features of Radix's Leafcutter is its seamless ability to gather data from existing data historians and make it readily and securely available in event hubs or message brokers on either a private cloud or on-premises environment. Leafcutter enables users to consume time series data on demand and in real-time, with a proven ability to stream upwards of 250,000 Pi tag, and AF Elements.“As a leading oil and natural gas company, we have a vast amount of data coming in from the field,” says Trey Lowe, Devon Energy's Vice President and Chief Technology Officer.“Leafcutter enhances our ability to integrate this data, enabling engineering and data scientists to optimize our performance."

“Leafcutter unlocks real-time data that can boost efficiency, reduce downtime, and enhance insights across the board," said Justin V. Conroy, Vice President of Digital Product Portfolio at Radix. "This capability is not just about moving data; it's about empowering organizations to turn data into actionable intelligence, driving operational excellence."

Leafcutter unlocks siloed data, whether it's on-site or locked away by data storage vendors, making real-time process data accessible to data scientists and operational engineers.

Unlike alternative solutions, which often come with unnecessary features, hefty price tags, or integration complexities, Leafcutter is designed to help organizations that face scalability and cost constraints and resource scarcity," added Stephen Janes, Digital Product Manager at Radix. "We're excited about the possibilities Leafcutter brings to asset intensive industries, and our teams are looking forward to sharing the customer value and use cases in October in Paris where Radix is proud to sponsor AVEVA World 2024."

Radix's Leafcutter is poised to become an essential tool for organizations looking to harness the full potential of their real-time data, enabling them to stay ahead in a competitive landscape.

About Radix

Founded in 2010, Radix is a privately held global technology solutions company providing consulting, engineering, operations technology, and data and software technology solutions. Radix combines key capabilities and practices to empower customers to thrive along their digital transformation journey. Radix provides technology-based, data-driven solutions to industrial and non-industrial companies worldwide. Radix has experience leading projects in more than 30 countries and has more than 1,700+ employees around the globe, with North American headquarters in Houston, Texas, main headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, additional offices in Sao Paulo and Belo Horizonte, and a presence in Singapore and Amsterdam. To learn more, visit .

For more information:

Citalouise Geiggar, Ph.D.

...

Radix

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

A video accompanying this announcement is available at



