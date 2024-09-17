Mark Cuban Foundation And Perficient Bring Free AI Bootcamp To Atlanta Teens

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) APPLICATIONS CLOSE SEPTEMBER 30

ATLANTA, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Time is running out to apply to participate in the Mark Cuban Foundation Artificial Intelligence (AI) Bootcamp hosted by Perficient, the leading global digital consultancy transforming the world's largest enterprises and biggest brands. Applications for the no-cost bootcamp, held at Perficient's Atlanta office, are closing September 30.



The Mark Cuban Foundation, in partnership with Perficient, is bringing the only artificial intelligence (AI) camp of its kind, free of charge, to high school students in Atlanta. With a custom and highly relevant curriculum focused on teaching students about the latest developments in the world of AI and Generative AI, the camp will provide the tools to make these technologies work for them and promises to educate, inspire and fuel the next generation of AI professionals.

The program aims to provide students with a foundational understanding of artificial intelligence and its applications to future careers. Students can select from six tracks: healthcare, arts and entertainment, business and entrepreneurship, computer science, sports science, or education and career readiness. Driven by the belief that fostering interest in AI at a young age is crucial for preparing the next generation for their future, the AI Bootcamps are introductory and accessible to students in 9-12 grade with an interest in technology. Students do not need any familiarity with computer science or programming to attend.

This free AI Bootcamp is hosted for underserved high school students with a transparent focus on recruiting girls, students of color, first generation college students, and those from low to moderate income households.

“As AI continues to become an undeniable force in all of our lives, it's crucial that we open the door to this knowledge, especially to young people who want to explore it,” said Mark Cuban, founder.“While technology expands and becomes more advanced, it becomes more critical that we ensure our students are prepared when they apply for schools or jobs in the future. Thanks to our work with Perficient, the bootcamp will offer an avenue to explore this fascinating field of technology to any student, no matter their means.”

This year's bootcamp, taking place at Perficient's Atlanta office on November 2nd, 9th, and 16th is hosted and staffed by Perficient. The program provides students with lunch and a snack, transportation assistance, and technology equipment during bootcamp.

Perficient is one of 30+ host companies selected to host camps across the US. As a leading digital consultancy, Perficient helps companies shatter boundaries and forge the future through the power of technology.

“With the proliferation of AI, it's more important than ever to increase AI education – especially among today's youth. We're proud to partner with the Mark Cuban Foundation to educate the next generation of technology leaders, mentoring students in AI, and ensuring the future of STEM.” - Bill Davis, senior vice president, Perficient.

There are just 1.5 weeks left until the September 30 deadline. Do not miss your chance-submit your application now, as spaces are limited.

Apply for the bootcamp at: markcubanai.org .

Watch Mark Cuban's message about Mark Cuban Foundation's AI bootcamps and access the full media kit here .

To learn more, visit .

Media Contact:

This bootcamp is facilitated with support from Mark Cuban Foundation AI Bootcamp Program's media partner, Notified, a globally trusted technology partner for investor relations, public relations and marketing professionals.

About Mark Cuban Foundation's AI Bootcamp Initiative

The Mark Cuban Foundation is a 501(c)(3) private non-profit led by entrepreneur and investor Mark Cuban. The AI Bootcamps Program at MCF seeks to inspire young people with emerging technology so that they can create more equitable futures for themselves and their communities. Over 3 consecutive Saturdays underserved 9th -12th grade students learn what AI is and isn't, where they already interact with AI in their own lives, the ethical implications of AI systems, and much more. Learn more about the no-cost AI Bootcamp program at .

About Perficient

Perficient is the leading global digital consultancy. Our team of strategists, designers, technologists and engineers help the world's largest enterprises and biggest brands boldly advance their business and drive real results through the power of technology. We shatter boundaries, obsess over outcomes and forge the future for our customers. Traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, Perficient is a member of the Russell 2000 index and the S&P SmallCap 600 index. For more information, visit .