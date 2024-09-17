(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Software-Defined Data Center market by Software-Defined Computing (Virtualization Platforms, Hypervisors), Software-Defined Storage (Storage Management, HCI), Software-Defined Networking (Controllers, Infrastructure), automation - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global SDDC market will grow from USD 75.9 billion in 2024 to USD 184.5 billion by 2029 at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.4% during the forecast period.
The SDDC market is gaining popularity in various segments, including enterprises, telecom service providers, cloud service providers, and managed service providers, by combining complete infrastructure management, advanced automation, and real-time resource optimization. This SDDC provides complete administration of virtualization, automatic supplies, resource allocation, and improved security.
More and more organizations are now turning to SDDC to increase productivity, conform to growth requirements, and optimize the return from IT investments. The solutions focus on computing, storage, and network virtualization powered by AI, automation, and seamless interaction with current IT systems.
Research Coverage
In the market report, we covered the SDDC market across segments. We estimated the market size and growth potential for many segments based on offerings, solutions, organization size, end users, and region. It contains a thorough competition analysis of the major market participants, information about their businesses, essential observations about their product and service offerings, current trends, and critical market strategies.
Some of the significant SDDC market vendors are VMware (US), Microsoft (US), Cisco (US), HPE (US), IBM (US), Dell Technologies (US), Oracle (US), Nutanix (UK), Huawei (China), and Fujitsu (Japan).
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
Analysis of key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the SDDC market. Product Development/Innovation: Comprehensive analysis of emerging technologies, R&D initiatives, and new service and product introductions in the SDDC industry. Market Development: In-depth details regarding profitable markets: the paper examines the global SDDC industry. Market Diversification: Comprehensive details regarding recent advancements, investments, unexplored regions, new goods and services, and the SDDC industry. Competitive Assessment: Thorough analysis of the market shares, expansion plans, and service portfolios of the top competitors in the SDDC industry, such as VMware (US), Microsoft (US), Cisco (US), HPE (US), and IBM (US).
Key Attributes
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 240
| Forecast Period
| 2024-2029
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $75.9 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
| $184.5 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 19.4%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Reduced Dependency on Legacy Hardware Focus on Enhancing Security Measures and Meeting Regulatory Standards Rising Adoption of Multi-Cloud Solutions Growing Demand for Upgraded and Advanced Data Centers Restraints
Complexity in Implementation of SDDCs and Reconfiguration of Traditional Infrastructure Complexities in Integrating Hardware and Software Components from Different Vendors and Lack of Standardization Opportunities
Focus on Integrating SDDC with Emerging Technologies Emphasis on Automation and Orchestration Enhancing Resilience and Uptime Challenges
Lack of Skilled Workforce and Inadequate Management Practices Rising Pressure on Achieving Storage, Networking, and Server Virtualization Maturity
Pricing Analysis
Indicative Pricing Levels of Software-Defined Data Center Solutions Indicative Pricing Analysis, by Region
Technology Analysis
Key Technologies
Cloud Computing Edge Computing Complementary Technologies Adjacent Technologies
Business Model Analysis
Subscription-based Models Pay-As-You-Go Managed Services Providers Licensing Models Consulting & Professional Services
Impact of AI/Gen AI on Software-Defined Data Center Market
Industry Trends: Use Cases
Use Case 1: Blue Diamond Growers Implemented HPE Aruba Networking to Process Almonds, Simplify Network Management, and Reduce Trouble Call Resolution Times by 50% Top Clients Adapting to Gen AI
Case Study Analysis
BBVA Used Cisco DNA Center and Sd-Access to Verify Trust and Prevent Financial Fraud Bloomberg Media Solved Cloud Media Workflows Across Hybrid and Multi-Cloud Environments Nantes Chu Leveraged VMWare for Its Transformation as "Digital Hospital" DataCore's Synchronous Mirroring Ensured Availability of IT Systems and Augmented Performance for Rocket Testing
Companies Featured in the Report
VMware Microsoft Cisco HPE IBM Dell Technologies Oracle Nutanix Huawei Fujitsu Juniper Networks Commvault Arista Networks DataCore Software Scality SUSE NetApp Citrix NuAge Networks Lenovo Rackspace Technology LightBits HiveIO WhizWorks PI Systems and Networks
