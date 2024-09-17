عربي


Middlefield Canadian Income PCC - Holding(S) In Company


9/17/2024 12:16:25 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached ii : Middlefield Canadian Income PCC
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an“X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer X
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an“X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments X
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify) iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv
Name Jefferies Financial Group Inc.
City and country of registered office (if applicable) New York, United States
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi : 16 September 2024
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 17 September 2024
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 		Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0.158% 4.844% 5.003% 5,327,207
Position of previous notification (if
applicable) 		0.000% 4.844% 4.844%



8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)
 Number of voting rights ix % of voting rights
Direct
(DTR5.1) 		Indirect
(DTR5.2.1) 		Direct
(DTR5.1) 		Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)
GB00B15PV034 168,640 0.158%
SUBTOTAL 8. A 168,640 0.158%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)
Type of financial instrument Expiration
date x 		Exercise/
Conversion Period xi 		Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted. 		% of voting rights
Tri-Party with Right of Recall Open 556,567 0.523%
Loan with
Right of Recall 		Open 200,000 0.188%
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 756,567 0.710%
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)
Type of financial instrument Expiration
date x 		Exercise/
Conversion Period xi 		Physical or cash
Settlement xii 		Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Swap 23/10/2024 Cash 1,810,000 1.700%
Swap 23/10/2024 Cash 1,050,000 0.986%
Swap 16/09/2024 Cash 875,000 0.822%
Swap 23/10/2024 Cash 667,000 0.626%
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 4,402,000 4.134%


9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an“X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv 		X
Name xv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Jefferies Financial Group Inc.
Jefferies International Limited 0.158% 4.844% 5.003%
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional information xvi
JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited, Secretary


Place of completion Jersey
Date of completion 17 September 2024

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

